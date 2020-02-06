Tipp girls finish sweep of Sidney: Wednesday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

and Rob Kiser

Miami Valley Today

TIPP CITY — Tippecanoe seniors Kendall Clodfelter and Katie Salyer have never been anything but division champions.

Their senior year was no exception — and on Senior Night, the Red Devils made another emphatic statement of their dominance.

Tippecanoe ran its winning streak to 11 games Wednesday night and, having already clinched the outright Miami Valley League Miami Division and overall MVL championships, remained undefeated in division play by holding off Valley Division champion Sidney at home, winning 54-44.

Ashleigh Mader scored 15 points to lead the Red Devils, while Clodfelter and Rachel Wildermuth each added 12 points as the Devils jumped out to a 16-6 lead after the first quarter, built a 24-12 halftime lead and led 39-24 heading into the final eight minutes.

With the win, Tippecanoe improved to 17-4 overall and 17-0 in the MVL Miami, while Sidney fell to 15-6 overall and 12-5 in the MVL Valley. Tippecanoe closes out the regular season Saturday at home against Butler.

Piqua Girls

Game suspended

FAIRBORN — The Piqua girls basketball team’s game at Fairborn Wednesday night was suspended in the second quarter.

Piqua was leading 15-10 with 4:34 to go in the half when the game was stopped by a leaking roof.

The game will be resumed and finished at a later date.

Kenzi Anderson had five points for Piqua.

Karely Johns and Aubree Schrubb both scored four points and Tylah Yeomans added two points.

Piqua, 15-5 overall and 11-5 in the MVL, will host Troy Saturday.

• Wrestling

Covington 54,

Eaton 16

COVINGTON — The Covington wrestling team put in a strong performance against Eaton on Wednesday night, defeating the Eagles, 54-16, to improve their overall dual meet record to 18-3.

The Buccs got off to a strong start with pins by Cael Vanderhorst (126) and Kellan Anderson (132), to take a 12-0 lead, before Connor Sindelir (138) dropped a close 4-2 decision to district qualifier Owen Hewitt. Covington then extended their lead, 18-3, with a pin by Austin Flick (145) before Eaton closed the gap, 18-10, with a 13-0 major decision by district qualifier KeAnthony Bales over Deacon Shields (152) and an 11-4 decision by state alternate Zac Schmidt over Jensen Wagoner (160).

Trentin Alexander (170) then came from behind in an exciting match to defeat district qualifier Logan Chapin, 4-2, while Duncan Cooper (182) extended Covington’s lead with a pin over Sage Bowman. Jesse Fisher (195) dropped his bout to district qualifier Holden Stitloh, before Dylan Staudt (220) and Scott Blumenstock (285) both picked up pins for the Buccs.

Dalton Bishop (106) kept things going with a pin, followed by an 11-6 win by Brian Morrison (113) and a forfeit victory by Banks Koffer (120) to conclude the dual.

• Powerlifting

Bradford Girls

Win Kenton Meet

KENTON — The Bradford girls powerlifting team won the Kenton Regional meet last weekend, while the boys finished sixth.

Winning for the girls were Macy Bubeck (125) and Kirsten Kitts (175), while taking second were Ashlyn Plessinger (115), Hannah Stine (145), Erica Gaynor (155) and Tasha Felver (195).

Finishing third were Hannah Lear (125), Aliviyah Boggs (135), Madison Simmons (155) and Sarah Beckstedt (195); while Belle Burgett (115) finished fourth.

Winning for the boys was Ethan Saunders (135).

Taking third were Ernie Jones (125) and Dylan Mitchell (175); while Kyle Kissinger (325) took fourth.

Finishing sixth were Corey Cotrell (210) and Ethan Reed (250).

Bradford will lift at Tri-Village Feb. 15, before hosting the 21st annual Bradford meet Feb. 22.

