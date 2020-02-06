Covington senior Andrew Cates signs with University of Findlay

By Ben Robinson

COVINGTON — Covington High School senior Andrew Cates, who is the son of Kim Addis, recently committed to continue his education and football career at University of Findlay under the highly successful coach Rob Keys.

“It felt like home,” said Cates as to why he chose Findlay. “It’s a great program with a winning tradition and great coaches. It’s a great atmosphere and close to home.”

At Findlay, Cates plans to major in Business Management and has high aspirations for his future after college.

“I would like to get a job in marketing and management with a professional sports franchise,” he said.

Cates chose Findlay over several other schools who had shown interest – Urbana University, Tiffin University, Bowling Green University, Mercyhurst University and Cincinnati Christian.

“I visited several of the schools and Bowling Green offered me a preferred walk-on spot, but I really liked Findlay,” Cates said. “It just felt right.”

At Covington, Cates was a part of three state playoff teams in his four years under his brother and coach Tyler Cates. He was a three-time All-League selection and earned All-Ohio recognition in his junior and senior seasons.

And like Covington, Cates enters a program with stability and high expectations of winning. Under Keys, the Oilers have posted a 56-33 record, which includes a 34-26 mark in GLIAC games and a 12-3 record in G-MAC games.

“I have great respect for Findlay and coach Rob Keys,” said Covington coach Ty Cates, who is also Andrew’s brother. “Andrew is going to a program with stability and a history of success. It’s a great opportunity for him.”

And coach Cates is confident Findlay found a kid who will help its program.

“They (the Findlay coaches) look for blue collar type of kids, the type of kid who has a great work ethic,” he said. “And Andrew is that type of kid – a six-in-the-morning guy who comes in and works extremely hard.”

The hard work was rewarded for Cates at Covington as he finished his career as the school’s all-time leader in career receptions (103) and career receiving yards (1832). He also holds single-game records in receiving yards (209) and receptions (10).

And although the sport of football has been Andrew’s primary focus at the high school level, he has also excelled in basketball and track.

He was an All-League selection as a junior in basketball, but had to forgo the sport as a senior due to an injury suffered in the state playoff game against Chillicothe Southeastern.

In track, Cates has already earned a combined four state medals over the past three seasons and has his senior season still ahead of him.

He was also a four-time All-Academic selection in football and a three-time All-Academic selection in track and basketball.