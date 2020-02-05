Tipp boys clinch share of division title with win: Tuesday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

FAIRBORN — The Tippecanoe boys basketball team started strong Tuesday night and never slowed down.

Much as the Red Devils have all season — and now they have a league title to show for it.

Tippecanoe routed Fairborn 74-32 Tuesday night on the road in Miami Valley League crossover play, clinching at least a share of the first MVL Miami Division championship in the process by improving to 11-4 in division play and 12-7 overall.

With three games to go, the Devils now hold a three-game lead over both Troy and Butler, which both fell to 8-7 with losses Tuesday night.

Nolan Mader had a season-high 21 points, his best night since returning from an injury that cost him the first half of the season, to lead a quartet of Devils in double figures. Cole Coppock added 13 points, Ben Knostman scored 11 and Zach Frederick added 10 as Tippecanoe jumped out to a 23-7 lead after the first quarter, led 35-18 at halftime and put the game away by outscoring the Skyhawks 25-6 in the third to carry a 36-point lead into the final quarter.

Tippecanoe hosts Troy Friday.

Troy Christian 63,

Jefferson 32

TROY — After winning a double-overtime in the first matchup against Jefferson, Troy Christian decided to make things easier the second time around.

The Eagles (16-4, 11-1 Metro Buckeye Conference) held Jefferson’s offense in check all night and put three of their own players in double figures, routing the Broncos 63-32 in MBC play Tuesday.

Ben Major and Lucas Day each scored 16 points and Isaac Gray added 11 points as Troy Christian took a 12-7 lead after the first quarter, built a 33-19 halftime lead and a 47-23 lead after three.

Troy Christian travels to Yellow Springs Friday.

Stebbins 70,

Piqua 61

DAYTON — The Piqua boys got off to a fast start, but couldn’t hold on against Stebbins Tuesday in MVL action.

Piqua led 18-8 after one quarter.

Stebbins took a 29-26 halftime lead and increased it to 50-42 after three quarters.

Iverson Ventura had 13 points, seven rebounds and five assists; while Garrett Schrubb had 13 points, three assists and eight rebounds to lead the Indians (7-12, 5-10 MVL Miami Division).

Kameron Darner had 11 points and Dre’Sean Roberts had eight points, five rebounds and five assists.

Keagan Patton had seven points, five rebounds and three assists and Riley Hill also had seven points.

Piqua will host Greenville Friday in MVL action.

Northridge 57,

Milton-Union 46

DAYTON — Milton-Union was outscored 20-7 in the fourth quarter Tuesday night, dropping a matchup at Northridge 57-46 in Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division play.

Sam Case had 16 points and Blake and Nathan Brumbaugh had eight points apiece as the Bulldogs (12-7, 4-6 SWBL Buckeye) fell behind 27-25 at halftime but took a 39-37 lead heading into the fateful fourth quarter.

Milton-Union hosts Waynesville Friday.

FL 47,

Bethel 31

BRANDT — One bad quarter undid Bethel Tuesday against visiting Fort Loramie, with the Bees falling to 8-11 after a 47-31 loss.

Ethan Rimkus and Trevor Walker each scored nine points and Nick Schmidt and Casey Keesee each added five as the Bees trailed only 9-6 after one but were outscored 20-7 in the second quarter to fall behind 29-13 at halftime.

Bethel hosts Ansonia Friday on Senior Night.

Tri-Village 66,

Miami East 45

CASSTOWN — Miami East dropped its third straight Tuesday night, falling to visiting Tri-Village 66-45.

Miami East, which fell to 8-9 and 5-5 in CCC play, fell behind 42-23 by halftime and never recovered. Sam Zapadka was the lone Viking in double figures with 12 points, Collen Gudorf added nine and Brendon Bertsch scored eight.

Other scores: Arcanum 71, Bradford (0-14, 0-9 CCC) 21; National Trail 64, Newton (5-13, 3-7 CCC) 35.

• Bowling

Troy Sweeps

Stebbins

TROY — The Troy girls bowling team took sole possession of first place and clinched at least a share of the Miami Valley League Miami Division title with an 1,871-1,434 victory over Stebbins Tuesday at Troy Bowl, while the Trojan boys remain in a three-way tie for the division lead after a 2,314-1,978 victory over the Indians.

Troy’s girls improved to 9-4 overall and 6-2 in the MVL Miami, one game up on second-place Butler, which lost to Xenia on Monday. The boys, meanwhile, improved to 8-5 overall and 6-2 in the division, tied with Butler and Tippecanoe with one league match remaining at Piqua on Tuesday.

For the girls, Kayleigh McMullen led the way with 182-181—363, Kylie Schiml rolled 155-169—324, Adara Myers rolled 121-182—303, Morgan Shilt added a 166 game, Kaitlin Jackson a 157, Hope Shiltz a 139 and Jami Loy a 119.

For the boys, Jordan Fisher rolled 216-209—425 to lead the way, Nathan Hamilton rolled 213-193—406, Jacob Allison rolled 177-171-348, Drew Snurr added a 227 game, Adam Shiltz a 200, Brayden Ganger a 186 and Carson Rogers a 163.

Next up for Troy is a non-league match at Minster Thursday.

Other scores: boys — Tippecanoe (11-2) 2,328, Valley View 2,171. Fairborn 2,199, Piqua (5-5, 5-3 MVL Miami) 2,114. Girls — Fairborn 2,068, Piqua (3-7, 2-6 MVL Miami) 1,547. Valley View 1,641, Tippecanoe (3-10) 1,573.

