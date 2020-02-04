Troy Christian girls end skid, rout Jefferson: Monday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

TROY — The Troy Christian girls basketball team bounced back from its first two losses of the season Monday, routing Jefferson 50-13 in Metro Buckeye Conference play.

The win made the Eagles 17-2 on the season and 10-1 in the MBC. Should the Eagles win in their next game Thursday at Yellow Springs, they would clinch at least a tie for the league title.

Sarah Earhart hit three 3-pointers and led all scorers with 20 points as Troy Christian jumped out to a 21-4 lead after one, led 33-4 at halftime and was never challenged. Morgan Taylor added 13 points, four assists and three steals, Chelsea Baker had six points and seven rebounds, Megan Baker had six points and Sydney Taylor had three points, nine rebounds and four assists.

FM 40,

Miami East 23

CASSTOWN — Miami East hung tough against visiting Franklin Monroe for three quarters Monday night in Cross County Conference play, but the Jets shut the Vikings out in the fourth quarter to put away a 40-23 victory.

Miami East (9-11, 6-6 CCC) trailed 10-7 after one, but cut the lead to 15-14 by halftime and remained within a point at 24-23 after three. But Franklin Monroe (19-2, 10-1 CCC) outscored the Vikings 16-0 in the final quarter to seal the win.

Camryn Miller scored nine points and Kayly Fetters added six to lead Miami East, which hosted Milton-Union Tuesday and then hosts Northwestern Saturday to close out the regular season.

NT 45,

Bethel 40

NEW PARIS — Bethel was in control heading into the fourth quarter Monday at National Trail, but the Blazers put together a big rally to steal a 45-40 Cross County Conference victory from the Bees.

Bethel (12-9, 6-5 CCC) led 10-5 after the first quarter, 22-14 at halftime and 34-23 heading into the fourth. But National Trail outscored the Bees 22-6 in the final eight minutes to capture the win.

Three Bees were in double figures on the night. Kenna Gray led the way with 12 points, Karley Moore scored 11 and Liv Reittinger added 10.

Bethel hosts Tri-County North Thursday.

• Bowling

Troy Competes

In Quad

FAIRBORN — The Troy bowling teams competed at a quad at Bowl Ten in Fairborn Monday, with the boys finishing second with 2,570 and the girls finishing third with 2,094.

For the boys, Carson Rogers led the way with 202-239—441, Nathan Hamilton rolled 211-193—404, Jordan Fisher rolled 191-212—403, Drew Snurr rolled 189-134—323, Adam Shiltz added a 160 game and Brayden Ganger added a 110.

For the girls, Kayleigh McMullen rolled a 186-182—368, Jami Loy rolled a 141-140—281, Morgan Shilt rolled a 140-139—279, Adara Myers added a 138 game, Hope Shiltz a 134, Kaitlin Jackson a 132 and Kylie Schiml a 128.

After hosting Stebbins Tuesday, Troy travels to Minster Thursday.

Riverside

Sweeps Newton

WEST MILTON — The Newton boys bowling team dropped a home match Monday, falling to Riverside 1,989-1,854. And the Riverside girls completed the sweep, defeating the Indians 1,990-1,550.

Jacob Moore led Newton’s boys (5-9) with a 338 series, while Seth Hunt had a 289 series.

Avery Hartman led Newton’s girls (6-6) with a 357 series.

