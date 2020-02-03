Newton girls get home win over Cedarville

By Rob Kiser

PLEASANT HILL — It was a good win for a lot of reasons Monday night for the Newton High School girls basketball team.

The home Indians were in front much of the game and improved to 7-14 with a 39-34 win over 9-11 Cedarville in non-conference action.

Newton did it with virtually no bench, Cedarville came in with a better record and it was in front of the Newton fans.

“It was nice to get a win at home,” Newton coach Ryan Fiely said. “We haven’t had a lot of those. Cedarville is the third seed in their sectional. They have beaten some teams that beat us. So, this was a good win for us.”

Due to injuries, Newton had seven girls dressing — which included Mercedes Craig, who had played three quarters of the JV game Newton won in overtime.

“We actually could have used her for two quarters,” Fiely said about Craig. “But, we only used her for one (the second quarter). And she did a nice job when she was in there, she did exactly what we needed her to do.”

Another big key for the Indians has been getting senior Brooke Deeter back, who had missed most of the season with injury.

“That’s huge,” Fiely said. “Brooke is our calming effect out there.”

After a first half that ended with Newton leading 15-14, the host Indians got off to a fast start in the second half.

Deeter started it with a basket, Katelyn Walters had a putback and Camryn Gleason added a 3-point play as Newton jumped out to a 22-14 lead.

“We were able to get some things going there,” Fiely said.

But, Cedarville wouldn’t go away.

Luisa Christian scored nine points in the third quarter as the visiting Indians stayed within 30-26 going to the fourth quarter.

“We made an adjustment on her in the fourth quarter,” Fiely said. “We had Katelyn (Walters) and Hannah (Biedelman) and Brooke (Deeter) at times on her.”

And it stayed close for much of the fourth quarter.

With Newton leading just 32-30, Gleason had a shot blocked, then grabbed the ball and drove to the basket for a layup.

Christian hit a free throw with 1:35 remaining to get Cedarville within 34-31.

On the inbounds, Walters threw a long pass to Gleason, who turned it into another layup to put Newton up 36-31.

“We have been working on that all year,” Fiely said. “Early in the year, we were throwing to where the girl was. I told them to throw it out in front of the girl. Katelyn (Walters) made a perfect pass and Camryn (Gleason) chased it down and finished on it.”

After a defensive stop, Newton had the ball up five with just over a minute to go and Cedarville needing to foul four times to send Newton to the line.

Instead, Madalynn Hughes drove to the basket and scored as she was fouled to make it 38-31.

“When you attack the basket, good things will happen,” Fiely said.

Gleason added a free throw to make it 39-31, before Cedarville’s Anna Shepherd hit a three at the buzzer for the final margin.

“I think we also had less than 10 turnovers, which is another good thing,” Fiely said.

Deeter led Newton with 13 points and Gleason added 11.

Walters scored six and Hughes added five.

Christian led Cedarville with 12 points.

Elly Coe added seven and Ciara Horney hit two threes in the first quarter for six points.

Now, Newton looks for another big to close the regular season Thursday, when the Indians host Bradford on Senior Night.

BOXSCORE

Cedarville (34)

Luisa Christian 4-4-12, Samantha Bigham 0-0-0, Anna Shepherd 1-0-3, Elly Coe 3-1-7, Anessa Butts 1-0-2, Maddie Kinney 2-0-4, Ciara Horney 2-0-6, Kaya Sparrow 0-0-0. Totals: 13-5-34.

Newton (39)

Madalynn Hughes 2-0-5, Camryn Gleason 4-2-11, Brooke Deeter 5-1-13, Katelyn Walters 3-0-6, Hannah Biedelman 1-0-2, Emma Szakal 0-0-0, Mercedes Craig 1-0-2. Totals: 16-3-39.

3-point field goals — Cedarville: Shepherd, Horney (2). Newton: Hughes, Gleason, Deeter (2).

Score By Quarters

Cedarville 10 14 26 34

Newton 8 15 30 39

Records: Cedarville 9-11, Newton 7-14.

