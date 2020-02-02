Piqua’s Reaves-Hicks wins again at Ben Logan: Saturday sports roundup

By Rob Kiser

BELLEFONTAINE — The Piqua wrestling team finished fifth at the Ben Logan Invitational, while Lehman Catholic was 14th.

Lance Reaves-Hicks continued to roll, pinning his way through the tournament and winning an individual championship at 285 pounds.

Reaves-Hicks now has 22 straight wins and is 27-2 with 25 pins on the season.

Reaves-Hicks started the tournament with two first-period pins, won by pin in the semifinals and pinned Russ Boyd of Centerburg in the championship match.

Andru Hollopeter (145) finished second, going 3-1 with three pins.

After pinning his way to the championship match, he was pinned by Cyle Wells of Tecumseh.

Isaac Bushnell (152) added a fourth-place finish, going 3-2 with one pin.

Lehman was led by John Edwards (170), who finished second.

After a first-round bye, Edwards advanced to the title match with a pin and a tech fall.

He lost the title match to Steele Boysoil of Ben Logan by pin.

Matthew Peoples (113) and Brock Bostick (120) both finished fifth, with Bostick scoring a pin.

Lady Chieftain

Invitational

BELLEFONTAINE — The Miami East girls wrestling team placed third at the Lady Chieftain Invitational Saturday at Bellefontaine High School, with Olivia Shore picking up an individual championship.

Shore went 5-0 with three pins to place first. Erin Hamby was 4-1 with three pins and placed second, Camryn Miller was 3-2 with two pins and placed third, Isabelle Lewis was 2-2 with a pin and placed third, Sarah Root was 3-2 with two pins and placed fourth, Korrah Patton was 1-3 and placed fourth, Alivia Wade was 1-4 and placed sixth, Lilyan Bruggeman was 1-3 with a pin and placed eighth, Shelby Preston was 1-3 with a pin and placed eighth and Sydney Preston was 0-2 but placed third.

• Boys Basketball

Lehman 55,

Bradford 24

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic boys improved to 9-8, holding a winning record in February for the first time in five years.

The Cavaliers led 19-1, 29-8, 44-19 and 55-24 at the quarter breaks.

Luke Frantz scored 14 points and Brendan O’Leary added 11.

Michael McFarland had eight points and seven rebounds and Justin Chapman scored eight points.

Taven Leach had seven points for Bradford (2-14).

Troy Christian 49,

Miami Valley 36

TROY — Troy Christian won its second straight and fifth in its last six games Saturday night, defeating Metro Buckeye Conference foe Miami Valley 49-36 on Senior Night.

The Eagles (15-4, 10-1 MBC) slowly built a cushion, leading 14-11 after one and 29-22 at halftime, and after a sluggish third by both teams Troy Christian outscored Miami Valley 19-6 in the fourth to put the game away.

The seniors led the way on the night, too. Isaac Gray led the Eagles with 15 points and four rebounds, Connor Peters added nine points, five rebounds and three steals, Brady Clawson had nine points and four rebounds, Tyler Jackson had six points and five rebounds, Izaak Frantom added four points, four rebounds, eight assists and three steals and Aaron Gillespie had two points. Freshman Ben Major added four points.

Troy Christian hosts Jefferson Tuesday.

Milton-Union 84,

Yellow Springs 27

WEST MILTON — Milton-Union impressed in its Hall of Fame game Saturday night against Yellow Springs, routing the Bulldogs 84-27 to improve to 12-6 on the season, ensuring its first winning regular season since the 2012-13 season.

Milton-Union held Yellow Springs to two points in the opening quarter, taking a 19-2 lead and never looking back, with five Bulldogs reaching double figures on the night. Sam Case led the way with 22 points, Nathan Brumbaugh had 15 points, five assists and three steals, Brandon Lavy had 12 points, Andrew Lambert had 11 points and Justin Randall scored 10 points.

“I’m proud of our guys, getting a nice win on Hall of Fame night,” Milton-Union coach Rusty Berner said. “It’s our 12th win, and a lot of them have been close, so to have a game where everyone played and three guys scored their first varsity points was nice. I was proud of our effort and the little things we did.”

Milton-Union travels to Northridge Tuesday.

Northwestern 56,

Covington 52

SPRINGFIELD — The Covington boys lost a close one Saturday.

Covington (7-13) led 13-11 after one quarter and it was tied 26-26 at halftime.

Northwestern took a 46-37 lead after three quarters and held on for the win.

Kaden Presser scored 15 points in the first half and finished with 21 points.

Jake Hamilton netted 16 points and Zach Kunts added 13 points.

Tri-Village 54,

Newton 45

NEW MADISON — The Newton boys couldn’t overcome the difference at the foul line.

The Indians shot eight free throws to the host Patriots’ 32.

Newton led 13-7 after one quarter and it was tied 25-25 at halftime.

Tri-Village took a 38-34 lead after three quarters and went on to win.

Kleyson Wehrley scored 18 points and Mitchell Montgomery added eight.

Newton, 5-12 overall and 3-6 in the CCC, will play at National Trail Tuesday.

• Girls Basketball

Lehman 49,

Bradford 44

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic girls improved to 14-6, while Bradford dropped to 13-7.

Lehman led 12-11 after one quarter, but Bradford took a 25-24 halftime lead.

Lehman went back in front 35-31 after three quarters and held on for the win.

Lauren McFarland had 13 points and four assists; while Anna Cianciolo also scored 13 points.

Rylie McIver had 10 points and seven steals and Heidi Toner grabbed seven rebounds.

Rylie Canan led Bradford with 12 points.

Milton-Union 34,

Dixie 28

NEW LEBANON — Milton-Union snapped a two-game skid Saturday, finishing Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division play with a 34-28 victory at Dixie.

Milton-Union, which improved to 8-12 and finished 4-8 in division play, was led by Morgan Grudich with 12 points, two rebounds and five steals. Jayla Gentry had seven points, four steals and three blocks, Rachel Thompson had six points and Megan Jacobs had four points and eight rebounds.

Milton-Union travels to Miami East Tuesday.

Other scores: Franklin Monroe (18-2) 43, Troy Christian (16-2) 22.

