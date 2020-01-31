Covington girls top East; Troy Christian suffers 1st loss: Thursday sports roundup

Staff Reports

CASSTOWN — The Covington girls basketball team got a surprise that Morgan Kimmel was able to play Thursday night against Miami East in Cross County Conference action.

And then the Buccaneers surprised the Vikings, winning 40-37 on the road.

Kimmel had suffered a serious ankle injury Saturday against Jackson Center.

Yet, battered and bruised and suffering with significant pain, Kimmel displayed amazing mental and physical toughness to not only play, but play virtually the entire game where every step hurt.

And Kimmel played well, tying sophomore teammate Claire Fraley with a game-high 10 points.

“She’s so danged tough,” said Covington coach Brandon Studebaker of Kimmel. “We didn’t think she was going to be able to go, but she proved us wrong. There’s not too many kids who are as tough as Morgan Kimmel.”

Kimmel’s presence gave Covington a spark early as the Buccs jumped out to a 9-7 lead after one period of play, before East went up 19-16 at halftime.

“Miami East is a good team,” Studebaker said. “They have some athletes and Bruce (Vanover) had a good game plan. That’s a tough team to beat, especially on their home floor.”

Covington rallied to take a 29-24 lead after three quarters and held on for the win.

“This is a big win for us because they (Miami East) are always good,” Studebaker said, “We have a week until our next game to get healthy, so I’m hoping this gives us some momentum going forward.”

Getting healthy means improving the health of Morgan Kimmel.

“She won’t practice tomorrow, that’s for sure” Studebaker said emphatically.

Claudia Harrington added nine for Covington (9-10, 6-5 CCC) and Josie Crowell scored eight.

Paxton Hunley paced Miami East (9-10, 6-5 CCC) with nine points.

Rory Hunley and Lauren Wright each scored eight points, while Kayly Fetters and Megan McDowell both netted six points.

Legacy Christian 56,

Troy Christian 20

XENIA — After holding on for a 34-33 victory over Legacy Christian in the first meeting this season, Troy Christian put itself in a position to win the Metro Buckeye Conference outright — and entered Thursday night’s rematch undefeated.

The Knights had other ideas, though.

Margaret Kensinger was 7 for 8 from 3-point range and scored a career-high 23 points, helping Legacy Christian (14-3, 9-1 MBC) hand Troy Christian (16-1, 9-1 MBC) its first loss of the season and pull into a tie for first in the conference Thursday night in Xenia.

Sarah Earhart had nine points to lead Troy Christian and Morgan Taylor added seven, but the rest of the Eagles were held in check.

It was the sixth straight loss for the Eagles at Legacy Christian — the last time Troy Christian won a game there was on Feb. 11, 2014, when the campus was named Xenia Christian.

Things don’t get easier for Troy Christian — it travels to 17-2 Franklin Monroe Saturday.

Lehman 58,

Perry 31

LIMA — Lehman Catholic’s girls stayed unbeaten in Northwest Central Conference play at 7-0 and improved to 13-6 overall with a 58-31 win over Lima Perry.

Lehman led 15-4, 33-13, 41-21 and 58-31 at the quarter breaks.

Rylie McIver had a big night for Lehman.

She was 7-for-11 from the floor, scoring 16 points and adding seven rebounds, three assists and five steals.

Heidi Toner had 12 points and seven rebounds and Lauren McFarland scored 12 points.

Colleen O’Leary had six points and four assists, Anna Cianciolo added three assists and Hope Anthony had three steals.

The Cavaliers will play Bradford Saturday.

Bradford 65,

Miss. Valley 28

BRADFORD — The Bradford girls improved to 13-6 overall and 7-4 in CCC play.

Remi Harleman led Bradford with 20 points and Rylee Canan added 18 points.

Arcanum 57,

Newton 38

ARCANUM — The Newton girls dropped a road CCC game at Arcanum, falling to 6-14, 4-9 in the CCC.

Newton trailed 15-4, 27-13 and 40-23 at the quarter breaks.

Brooke Deeter led the Indians with 10 points, while Katelyn Walters had six points and 20 rebounds.

Madalynn Hughes scored seven points, while Camryn Gleason and Jaden Stine each scored six points.

Newton will play Cedarville on Monday.

FM 67,

Milton-Union 20

PITSBURG — Milton-Union faced a tough task Thursday night in Franklin Monroe, with the Jets improving to 17-2 overall by handing the Bulldogs their fifth loss in their last six games, 67-20.

Milton-Union (7-12) fell behind 20-3 after the first quarter and never recovered. Madison Jones had 12 points, three rebounds and three steals and Jayla Gentry had six points and three rebounds to lead the Bulldogs.

Milton-Union travels to Dixie Saturday.

• Wrestling

Buccs Get

Two Wins

COVINGTON — The Covington wrestling team picked up two wins Thursday night.

Covington defeated Coldwater 61-18 and Milton-Union 68-9.

Going 2-0 for the high school were Dalton Bishop (106), Cael Vanderhorst (126, 2 pins), Kellan Anderson (132, pin), Austin Flick (145, 2 pins), Jensen Wagoner (160, 2 pins), Trentin Alexander (170, pin), Duncan Cooper (182, 2 pins), Jesse Fisher (195, 2 pins) and Dylan Staudt (220, pin).

Brian Morrison (113, pin), Banks Koffer (120, pin), Connor Sindelir (138, pin), Deacon Shields (152, pin) and Scott Blumenstock (285, pin) each went 1-1 on the night.

Covington hosts Eaton Wednesday.

Other scores: Tippecanoe 54, Greenon 15. Fairmont 72, Troy 11.

Contact Josh Brown at jbrown@aimmediamidwest.com, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter. Contact Rob Kiser at rkiser@aimmediamidwest.com.

©2020 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.