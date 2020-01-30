Piqua girls improve to 14-5 with win over Stebbins

By Rob Kiser

Miami Valley Today

PIQUA — The Piqua girls basketball team has matched last year’s win total of 14.

Now, they look to go on to bigger and better things with two tough road games left before closing the regular season at home against Troy.

And while Thursday night in Garbry Gymnasium against Stebbins may have not been the most intense game, the Lady Indians came away with a 54-25 victory.

Piqua improved to 14-5 overall and 10-5 in MVL play, sharing third-place in the Miami Division with Troy. Stebbins dropped to 3-15 overall and 2-13 in MVL play.

“I was a little disappointed with our defense,” Piqua coach Greg Justice said. “I didn’t think we had the intensity we can play with on defense. And the thing is, when we do play with intensity, we can play really good defense.”

Despite that, Piqua was in control for much of the game.

With Tylah Yeomans scoring five points in the opening quarter, Piqua was able to open a 12-6 lead.

The game was tied 6-6, before Karley Johns scored, Yeomans hit one of two free throws and Kenzi Anderson buried a three with less than a minute remaining in the quarter.

Despite six points from Stebbins’ Diamond Baker, Piqua was able to outpoint the visiting Indians 18-6 in the second quarter to open a 30-12 lead.

Johns had six points in the quarter, Yeomans scored five more and Tayler Grunkemeyer added four — with Elise Cox hitting her first of two 3-pointers of the game.

Piqua increased the margin to 38-15 after three quarters and cruised to the win, with Adde Honeycutt and Cox both hitting 3-pointers in the fourth quarter.

Eleven different players saw action for Piqua, with eight reaching the scoring column.

“We were able to get a lot of people in the game,” Justice said.

Yeomans had another big game for Piqua.

The MVL’s leading scorer had 20 points on eight of 11 shooting from the floor and added seven rebounds.

Johns added 10 points, while Aubree Schrubb had six rebounds and a blocked shot.

Anderson pulled down five rebounds, Grunkemeyer had seven rebounds, seven assists and three steals and Kathy Young dished out four assists.

Baker led Stebbins with 13 points and Rachel Boger added seven.

Piqua was 22 of 52 from the floor for 42 percent, including four of 16 from long range for 25 percent. Piqua converted six of 12 free throws for 50 percent.

Piqua had 35 rebounds and 14 turnovers.

Now comes the first of two straight road challenges with Greenville Saturday.

“It is going to be a tough game,” Justice said. “I expect the girls to come out and play with a lot more intensity.”

Because they are not satisfied yet.

“One of the goals we set at the beginning of the season was to win 16, 17 games,” Justice said. “With the games we have left and possibly in the tournament, that is still very possible.”

But, it will take a step up in intensity — which Justice expects to see Saturday.

BOXSCORE

Stebbins (25)

Bailey Roche 0-0-0, Kristine George 1-0-2, Diamond Baker 5-2-13, Olivia Newlin 0-0-0, Rachel Boger 1-4-7, Ebonie Sherwood 0-0-0, Abi Reynolds 1-0-3, Morgan Turrentine 0-0-0, Sarah Holt 0-0-0. Totals: 8-6-25.

Piqua (54)

Adde Honeycutt 1-0-3, Tylah Yeomans 8-4-20, Kathy Young 0-2-2, Karley Johns 5-0-10, Tayler Grunkemeyer 2-0-4, Aubree Schrubb 2-0-4, Kenzi Anderson 2-0-5, Elise Cox 2-0-6, Mahala Bragg 0-0-0, Tarika Sutter 0-0-0, Jana Wagner 0-0-0. Totals: 22-6-54.

3-point field goals –– Stebbins: Baker, Boger, Reynolds. Piqua: Honeycutt, Anderson, Cox (2).

Score By Quarters

Stebbins 6 12 15 25

Piqua 12 30 38 54

Records: Stebbins 3-15 (2-13), Piqua 14-5 (10-5).

