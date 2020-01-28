Milton-Union Hall of Fame to induct 4 new members

Staff Reports

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union Athletic Hall of Fame will induct four new members, with a ceremony being held at 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon at the Milton-Union High School cafeteria. The new members comprise the 15th induction class, and they join 60 other members of the Hall of Fame.

The inductions will be followed by a banquet, then there will be public recognition of the honorees between the JV and varsity games Saturday night as the boys basketball team hosts Yellow Springs, with the JV game at 6 p.m. and the varsity following.

The newest Hall of Fame members are:

• Bill Hammon, Class of ‘72

Hammon earned seven varsity letters during his Bulldog career. Hammon was a standout in track with his unique combination of strength and speed. He held the school record in the shot put, discus and the high hurdles at his graduation and held the career points scored record for 17 years. He was Milton’s Most Valuable Runner in 1972. In football, he was an All-Southwestern Buckeye League running back and ended his career fifth on Milton’s career rushing yardage list and fifth on the career scoring list. He was a member of the football team at Austin Peay State University from 1972-1975.

• Monica Grilliot, Class of ‘82

Grilliot earned 11 varsity letters at Milton, participating in volleyball, basketball and softball. She was twice All-SWBL in volleyball and was her team’s MVP in 1981. In basketball, she was a three-time All-SWBL selection, twice first team, and was that team’s Most Valuable Player in 1982. She ended her career second on the points scored list and was honorable mention All-Ohio during hersenior season. Grilliot continued her athletic career, playing volleyball at the University of Dayton. She was also co-valedictorian of the class of 1982.

• Jason Moore, Class of ‘91

Moore earned nine varsity letters during his Bulldog career in soccer, basketball and track. In track, Moore was a member of a record-setting 400-meter relay team and a 3,200-meter relay team that qualified for the state track meet. He was Milton’s Most Valuable Runner in 1991. In basketball, he was an All-Southwestern Rivers Conference selection and, at the time of his graduation, held the record for most 3-pointers in a season. As a soccer player, Moore was a first team All-SRC pick, was All-Dayton area and earned a scholarship to the University of Findlay, where he was a four-year starter, his team’s captain and the Findlay men’s soccer MVP in 1994.

• Ken Battiston, Class of ‘06

Battiston won nine varsity letters during his time at Milton-Union in football, basketball and baseball. Despite only playing one season of football, he was selected as a 1st-team All-SWBL wide receiver and set the Milton-Union record for pass receiving yardage in 2005. He was a two-time first team All-SWBL pick in basketball and ended his career third on Milton’s career rebounding list. In baseball, Battiston was also selected first team All-SWBL and was the SWBL Player of the Year in 2006. Battiston continued his career at Eastern Michigan University, where he was a four-year letterman for the Eagles.

