Bethel girls top Northwestern, win 5th straight

SPRINGFIELD — Bethel’s girls basketball team has been on a roll.

Monday night, the Bees showed no signs of slowing down.

Bethel jumped out to a 15-4 lead after the first quarter Monday at Northwestern, pulling away steadily for a 53-34 victory in non-league play — the Bees’ fifth consecutive win.

With the win, Bethel guaranteed itself a winning regular season, improving to 12-8 overall.

Kenna Gray hit three 3-pointers and scored a game-high 21 points and Liv Reittinger hit three more 3s and added 12 points for the Bees, who led 25-16 at halftime and 42-25 after three. Sam Wiley added six points and Nat Moorman and Karley Moore each had four.

Bethel is off until Feb. 3 when it travels to National Trail for a Cross County Conference matchup.

