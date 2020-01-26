Tipp girls swimming wins MVL meet: Saturday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

and Rob Kiser

Miami Valley Today

TROTWOOD — After winning two straight division titles in the Greater Western Ohio Conference, the Tippecanoe girls swimming team earned a first Saturday.

The Red Devil girls won the first league championship in the new Miami Valley League meet Saturday at Trotwood High School, scoring 495 points to Butler’s 412.5 and Troy’s 255.

Winners for Tippecanoe’s girls were: Averie Jacquemin in the 100 back (1:04.08), Kat Oen in the 100 breast (1:08.6) and 200 IM (2:18.73), the 200 free relay team (1:44.08) and the 400 free relay team (3:53.75).

Troy’s girls had no individual winners. The best individual finishers were: Lily Hemm in the 500 free (third, 5:53.21), the 400 free relay team (third, 4:00.47) and the 200 medley relay team (2:05.86).

Piqua was fifth with 186 points. Winners for the Indians were: Colleen Cox in the 50 free (25.05 seconds) and 100 free (54.54 seconds) and Julia Anderson in the 100 fly (1:03.49. Piqua also had the only divers in the league, with Camilla Nicholas winning (175.65).

On the boys side, Tippecanoe was third with 298 points with Miami County’s lone event winner, Ben Prenger in the 200 free (1:54.82).

Troy was seventh with 110 points. Piqua was ninth with 57 points.

Orange and

Black Invite

DAYTON — Troy Christian’s girls finished third at the Waynesville Orange and Black Invitational and Miami East’s girls were fourth, the best Miami County finishers at the meet Saturday.

Troy Christian was third with 35 points, with Gracie Glaser winning the 100 fly (1:03.52).

Miami East was fourth with 30 points, with the top individual finisher being Annie Richters taking second in the 200 free (2:06.75)

Bethel was seventh with 21 points, with Kaylee Price winning the 50 free (25.36 seconds) and 100 free (56.45 seconds).

On the boys side, Miami East was eighth with 11 points and Troy Christian was tied for 11th with one point.

• Wrestling

LCC Invitational

LIMA — The Covington wrestling team had a program-best nine placers at the Lima Central Catholic Invitational Friday and Saturday in Lima, finishing fifth out of 41 schools with 131 points. Miami East, meanwhile, finished right behind in sixth place with 129 points and had six individual placers.

Cael Vanderhorst (120) led the way for Covington with a second-place finish, falling by an 8-3 decision to Ostego’s Jake Manley in the championship match.

Kellan Anderson (126) placed fourth, falling by a 6-2 decision to Wayne Trace’s Hunter Long in the finals. Duncan Cooper (182) was fifth, winning over Miami East’s Jarrett Winner by default in the finals. Connor Sindelir (138) was sixth, dropping a 12-3 major decision to Eastwood’s Mason Glaze in the finals, and Jensen Wagoner (160) was also sixth, falling by 14-2 major decision to Blanchester’s Gage Huston in the finals. Austin Flick (145) and Trentin Alexander (170) both finished seventh, and Deacon Shields (152) and Jesse Fisher (220) both finished eighth.

For Miami East, Cooper Shore (106) and David Davis (132) both finished third, with Shore defeating Southeastern’s Connar Mitchell by 21-7 major decision and Davis defeating Eastwood’s Xavier Escobedo by a 7-1 decision in the finals.

Garrett Kowalak (126) finished fifth, defeating Carey’s Reece Mullholand by a 7-5 decision in the finals. Max Shore (120) and Winner (182) both injury defaulted in the finals and placed sixth, and Dustin Winner (195) placed sixth, falling by a 5-3 decision to Preble Shawnee’s Zane Adams in the finals.

Eaton

Invitational

EATON — Milton-Union finished eighth at the Eaton Invitational Friday and Saturday with 94 points, with five individual placers.

Andrew Collins (113) and Colten Jacobe (152) led the Bulldogs by finishing third, with Collins pinning Hamilton’s Bonificio Gutierrez in 43 seconds and Jacobe winning a 6-0 decision over Chaminade Julienne’s Chris Rau in the finals. Peyton Brown (138) finished fourth, dropping a 2-1 decision to Eaton’s Owen Hewitt in the finals. Carter Jacobs (170) placed fifth, pinning Ross’ Hayduke Hess in 2:55 in the finals, and Zach Avey (120) was sixth, falling by pin in 1:57 to National Trail’s Caleb Reynolds in the finals.

• Girls Basketball

Troy Christian 46,

Dayton Christian 44

TROY — The Troy Christian girls basketball team won its 15th straight Saturday at home, remaining undefeated with a key 46-44 victory over Metro Buckeye Conference rival Dayton Christian.

The Eagles improved to 15-0 overall and 9-0 in the MBC by completing the season sweep of the Warriors, maintaining a one-game lead over Legacy Christian in the league standings. And Saturday’s game had wild momentum swings, too, with Troy Christian holding a big 18-7 lead after the first before the Warriors fought back and cut the lead to 27-23 at halftime. Troy Christian held a 37-28 lead after three but had to hold off a late Dayton Christian rally in the end, being outscored 16-9 in the fourth.

Sarah Earhart led the Eagles with a game-high 13 points and three assists, Sarah Johnson added nine points and six rebounds and Morgan Taylor had six points, four assists and six steals. Erin Schenk and Megan Baker each added five points, Sydney Taylor had four points and six rebounds and Chelsea Baker had four points.

Troy Christian hosts Lehman Tuesday before facing Legacy Christian on the road Thursday.

Piqua 65,

West Carrollton 55

WEST CARROLLTON — Tylah Yeomans had a big game as the Piqua girls basketball team picked up a road win Saturday.

Piqua improved to 13-5 overall with the win and 8-5 in MVL action and will host Stebbins on Thursday night.

It was a battle for three quarters as Piqua led 18-16, 34-25 and 45-42 at the quarter breaks.

Yeomans hit 9 of 14 shots from the floor and 9 of 13 from the line in scoring 27 points and pulling down eight rebounds.

Karley Johns had 14 points, seven rebounds, four steals and four assists; while Tayler Grunkemeyer had 11 points and three assists.

Kenzi Anderson added eight points, seven rebounds and a blocked shot.

Piqua took advantage from the foul line, going 29 of 45 for 64 percent. The Indians were 18 of 41 from the floor for 44 percent, missing all seven 3-point attempts.

Piqua had 30 rebounds and 14 turnovers.

Tippecanoe 45,

Greenville 26

TIPP CITY — Tippecanoe now holds a three-game lead in the Miami Valley League Miami Division with only four games to play after shutting down Greenville at home Saturday, 45-26.

The Red Devils (14-4, 14-0 MVL Miami) allowed only eight points in the first half to take a 23-8 lead and held on from there. Katie Hemmelgarn led Tippecanoe with 16 points off the bench, Rachel Wildermuth added eight points, six rebounds and five assists and Ashleigh Mader had six points and five assists.

Tippecanoe hosts Fairborn Wednesday and could clinch a share of the division title with a win.

Waynesville 39,

Milton-Union 31

WEST MILTON — After a 30-point loss to Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division leader Waynesville earlier this season, Milton-Union showed improvement in the rematch Saturday but couldn’t get over the hump, falling 39-31 at home.

The Bulldogs led 9-5 after the first quarter, but Waynesville (12-5, 9-1 SWBL Buckeye) tied the score at 13-13 at halftime then took a 30-20 lead after three, holding on from there.

Jayla Gentry had 12 points, eight rebounds, two assists and two steals to lead the Bulldogs. Rachel Thompson added six points, seven rebounds and five steals and Madison Jones had five points.

Milton-Union (7-11, 3-8 SWBL Buckeye) travels to Franklin Monroe Thursday.

Legacy Christian 57,

Bradford 45

BRADFORD — Bradford dropped to 11-6 with the loss.

Rylee Canan led Bradford with 10 points.

Marion Local 59,

Newton 21

MARIA STEIN — It was a tough road game for the Lady Indians.

Newton (6-13) trailed 22-7, 37-10 and 50-16 at the quarter breaks.

• Boys Basketball

Newton 46,

Dixie 41

NEW LEBANON — The Newton boys basketball team made it two wins over the weekend to improve to 5-10 on the season, defeating Dixie 46-41 Saturday night.

Newton led 19-10, 25-17, 30-26, 46-41 at the quarter breaks.

Ross Ferrell led Newton with 15 points, while Hudson Montgomery and Harold Oburn scored eight points each.

Fairlawn 60,

Covington 59 OT

COVINGTON — The Buccaneers lost a heartbreaker at home on a last-second shot in overtime, 60-59 to Fairlawn.

Covington (6-10) trailed 11-8 after one quarter, but led 27-25 at halftime.

The game was tied 41-41 after three quarters and 54-54 at the end of regulation.

Zach Kuntz poured in 20 points to lead the Buccs.

Kadin Presser netted 17 and Spencer Brumbaugh added 14.

Brookville 50,

Milton-Union 48

BROOKVILLE — Milton-Union dropped its third straight Saturday night, falling to 10-5 overall with a narrow 50-48 defeat at Brookville.

Sam Case had 14 points and four assists to lead the Bulldogs, Justin Randall chipped in 10 points off the bench and Brandon Lavy had seven points and six rebounds.

Milton-Union travels to Tri-County North Tuesday.

Other scores: Tri-Village 51, Troy Christian (13-4) 44.

• Bowling

’Boro Rolloff

DAYTON — The Troy bowling teams competed in the ’Boro Rolloff Saturday at Poelking South, with the Trojan girls qualifying for the finals but falling in head-to-head play and finishing fourth, while the boys finished seventh in the 22-team field.

For the girls, Kylie Schiml led the way with 187-198-194—579 — the second-best individual performance on the day — Kayleigh McMullen rolled 179-187-157—523, Adara Myers rolled 162-173-153—488, Jami Loy added games of 216-147, Hope Shiltz rolled 191-152, Kaitlin Jackson added a 134 and Morgan Shilt a 132. In the end, the Trojans were third at the cutoff mark but lost to Wayne 2-0 in the semifinals to finish fourth.

For the boys, Jordan Fisher rolled 172-207-225—604, Nathan Hamilton rolled 170-201-218—589, Drew Snurr rolled 198-168-152—518, Jacob Allison added games of 190-147, Carson Rogers rolled 125-183 and Brayden Ganger rolled 145-154.

