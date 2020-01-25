Edison State hoop teams sweep Lorain County

Staff Reports

LORAIN — The Edison State men’s and women’s basketball teams swept Lorain County Saturday in OCCAC action.

MEN

Edison State 80,

Lorain County 70

Edison rallied from a 37-28 halftime deficit to record the victory.

Edison improved to 12-8 overall and 4-1 in the OCCAC, while Lorain County dropped to 3-15 overall and 0-4 in the OCCAC.

Ronald Hampton III went 12 of 18 from the floor in scoring 27 points, dishing out six assists and recording three steals.

Reiko Bagley Jr. had 14 points and four assists, while Seiko Maiga had 13 points and eight rebounds.

Jaedyn Carter added 12 points and five steals and Lamine Komara scored 10 points.

Edison State was 34 of 63 from the floor for 54 percent, including five of 13 from long range for 38 percent.

The Chargers made seven of 17 free throws for 41 percent.

Lorain County was 28 of 70 from the floor for 40 percent, including six of 20 from 3-point range for 30 percent. LC made eight of 15 free throws for 53 percent.

Lorain County won the battle of the boards 36-31, but had 17 turnovers to Edison’s 14.

WOMEN

Edison State 80.

Lorain County 47

The Edison State women cruised to victory to improve to 17-2 overall and 5-0 in the OCCAC.

Lorain County dropped to 4-14 overall and 1-3 in the OCCAC.

Edison led 16-12, 32-26 and 60-37 at the quarter breaks.

Allison Siefring had 22 points, eight rebounds and three steals for the Chargers.

Sarah Pothast scored 18 points, while Audra Schaub added 11 points.

Brogan McIver filled added seven points and six assists, while Maddy Bakosh had five rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Edison State was 31 of 60 from the floor for 52 percent, including two of eight from 3-point range for 25 percent.

The Chargers converted 16 of 17 free throws for 94 percent.

Lorain County was 16 of 44 from the floor for 36 percent, including four of eight from the line for 50 percent. LC made 11 of 16 free throws for 69 percent.

Edison won the battle of the boards 28-23 and had 12 turnovers to Lorain County’s 19.