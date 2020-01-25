Bees battle Vikings; Troy falls at Xenia: Friday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

BRANDT — The Bethel and Miami East boys basketball teams renewed their Cross County Conference rivalry Friday night.

Luckily for Miami County basketball fans, it’s a rivalry that won’t be going away anytime soon.

The two battled back and forth for three quarters Friday night at Bethel High School, but the Bees put together a solid fourth-quarter effort, outscoring the Vikings 14-3 to put away a hard-fought 42-34 victory.

Bethel improved to 7-9 overall and 5-3 in the CCC with the win, while Miami East fell to 8-7 and 5-3 in the CCC. Both will compete in the new Three Rivers Conference when it begins in fall of 2021.

“Bees win tonight. But what I took away was tonight is what (high school) basketball is all about,” a post shared on Bethel coach Brett Kopp’s Facebook said. “Kids playing hard as possible and doing it the right way. Both student sections were phenomenal. I’m more than thrilled to be joining Miami East in the new league.”

Bethel took the early lead, 11-6 after one, but the Vikings came roaring back and led 19-17 at halftime and 31-28 heading into the final quarter.

Nick Schmidt led the Bees with 15 points, Casey Keesee and Ethan Rimkus both scored eight — but everyone contributed.

“Cannon (Dakin) played through injury and was a warrior on ‘D,’” Kopp said.

Sam Zapadka scored a game-high 19 points for Miami East and Brendon Bertsch added six, but no one else scored more than three.

Bethel hosts Madison Tuesday, while Miami East travels to Ansonia on Jan. 31.

Xenia 55,

Troy 41

XENIA — After Troy’s emotional loss to division leader Tippecanoe earlier in the week, the Trojans found themselves struggling at Xenia Friday night, falling 55-41 in Miami Valley League crossover play to fall two games behind the Red Devils.

Troy fell to 9-6 overall and 7-5 in the MVL Miami Division, while Xenia — which the Trojans beat 52-46 in the first meeting between the teams — improved 4-11 and 3-9 in the MVL Valley.

The Trojans particularly struggled in the first half, falling behind 12-4 after the first quarter and 28-14 at halftime. Troy closed to within 37-29 after three, but the Buccaneers outscored the Trojans 18-12 in the fourth to seal the win, going 15 for 19 from the free throw line in the game — while Troy was 5 for 15.

Andrew Holley led the Trojans with nine points, Tre Archie scored eight and Jaden Owens scored seven.

Troy hosts Fairborn Tuesday.

Newton 60,

TV South 56

WEST ALEXANDRIA — The Newton boys basketball team rallied late for a CCC road win.

Newton had led 19-17, 35-30 and 45-44 at the quarter breaks as Kleyson Wehrley poured in 20 first-half points.

But, the Indians found themselves trailing 55-50 late, before outscoring South 10-1 down the stretch.

Chandler Peters hit a 3-pointer and added a field goal to tie the game at 55.

Mitchell Montgomery added a 3-point play to put Newton up 58-55.

Ross Ferrell then added two free throws to seal the win.

Wehrley led Newton with with 26 points and Ferrell and Peters added eight points each as Newton improve to 4-10 overall and 3-4 in CCC play.

Jackson Center 54,

Lehman 45

JACKSON CENTER — Jackson Center steadily pulled away from Lehman Catholic Friday night for a 54-45 victory in non-league play.

Luke Frantz had 17 points and Brendan O’Leary scored 14 for the Cavaliers (8-7), who fell behind 14-11 after one, trailed 24-17 at halftime and 37-31 after three before being outscored 17-14 in the fourth to put the game away.

Other scores: Franklin Monroe 64, Bradford (2-12, 0-8 CCC) 35.

• Bowling

Tipp Splits

With Fairborn

TROY — The Tippecanoe bowling teams split a Miami Valley League crossover matchup against Fairborn Friday, with the boys winning 2,209-2,048 and the girls falling 1,946-1,355.

For the Red Devil boys (10-1, 5-1 MVL Miami Division), Aaron Davis rolled 178-194—372, James Ridgeway rolled 185-179—364, Austin Post rolled 179-179—358, Zach Kauffmann rolled 139-182—321 and Colin Maalouf added a 204 game.

For the girls (3-8, 0-6 MVL Miami), Emma Lara rolled 178-124—302, Isabeall Janney rolled 138-147—285, Alison Johnston 116-136—252, Reganne Dilbone rolled 80-111—191 and Julian Arblaster rolled 79-98—177.

• Hockey score: Mason 3, Troy (4-13-2) 0.

