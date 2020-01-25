Powers to play soccer for Bluffton University

By Rob Kiser

Miami Valley Today

PIQUA — Jarret Powers knew he wanted to play soccer at the next level.

And it didn’t take long for Powers, the son of Kelly and Jamie Powers, to figure out Bluffton University was the place for him to spend the next four years.

“The coach (Sean Elvert) for sure,” Powers said. “That guy is amazing. I took a visit up there and really liked it. But, after talking to him (Sean Elvert), I knew Bluffton was a great fit for me.”

Powers fell in love with the game as a young boy.

“I started at the youth level (PYSA) and worked my way up,” Powers said. “But, I wouldn’t have been able to do it with out my parents — or my grandma (Pattie Ballie). She is my biggest fan. I wouldn’t be where I am without them”

And Powers realized in junior high that he had the opportunity to play at the college level.

“Ever since the eighth grade,” Powers said. “I have been working since then (to play at the college level).

Piqua soccer coach Bob Jennings agreed Bluffton is a great fit for Powers.

“I have seen them play and he is a really good fit for them,” Jennings said. “I saw Jarret (Powers) improve each year at Piqua. That’s the thing about the college level. You never know where they are going to put you. Jarret is a very versatile player who can play anywhere. We used him in a number of different positions at Piqua.”

In his four year career, Powers finished with four goals and seven assists.

He is open to however he will be used at Bluffton.

“I am not really sure where I will play,” Powers said. “I can play anywhere. That is the way I have always been. I will do whatever the coach wants me to do.”

And he knows he may have to be patient at Bluffton.

“I know the upperclassmen tend to play,” Powers said. “Whatever the coach wants, however he wants to use me. I will be fine with whatever he wants me to do.”

He will be continuing to play the game he loves — and be doing it at the place he was meant to be at.

