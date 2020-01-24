Bethel girls shut down Miami East: Thursday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

and Rob Kiser

Miami Valley Today

BRANDT — The Bethel girls basketball team won its fourth straight and picked up a win in a big Cross County Conference rivalry Thursday night, shutting down Miami East’s offense to earn a 41-25 victory.

Bethel (11-8, 6-4 CCC) took control with a strong defensive effort in the first quarter, holding the Vikings to only one field goal and jumping out to a 13-2 lead. The Bees then built a 23-9 halftime lead, but Miami East chipped into it a little in the third, trailing 28-18 heading into the fourth. Bethel then outscored the Vikings 13-7 in the final quarter to put away the win.

Liv Reittinger hit five 3-pointers and led the Bees’ offense with 18 points, while Kenna Gray added six points and Sam Wiley, Korey King and Rhyan Reittinger each scored four.

For Miami East (8-9, 6-4 CCC), it was the second straight game being held in the 20s offensively and its second straight loss. Megan McDowell scored 10 points to lead the Vikings and Paxton and Rori Hunley each scored five.

Bethel travels to Northwestern Monday, while Miami East hosts Fairlawn Tuesday.

Milton-Union 39,

Northridge 18

WEST MILTON — Milton-Union snapped a three-game losing streak and completed a season sweep of Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division foe Northridge Thursday night, winning 39-18.

The defense did the work for the Bulldogs (7-10, 3-7 SWBL Buckeye), who only allowed four points in each of the first three quarters, leading 15-4 after one, 23-8 at halftime and 33-12 after three.

Rachel Thompson led the way with 10 points, four rebounds and five steals for Milton-Union, Morgan Grudich added eight points and three steals, Jayla Gentry had eight points, seven rebounds and three steals and Taylor Falb chipped in five points.

Milton-Union hosts Waynesville Saturday.

Newton 43,

TV South 28

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton girls shut out Twin Valley South 14-0 in the fourth quarter to get the CCC win.

Newton led 18-5, 22-18 and 29-28 at the quarter breaks.

Camryn Gleason led the way offensively with 16 points. Madalynn Hughes added eight points and Katelyn Walters had double digit rebounds to go along with her six points.

Kailey Heisey, Jaden Stine, Mercedes Craig, and Brooke Deeter also tallied points.

Newton (6-12, 4-8 CCC) will play at Marion Local Saturday.

FM 53,

Bradford 26

PITSBURG — The Bradford girls basketball team dropped a road CCC game.

Austy Miller led Bradford with 16 points.

Bradford is 11-5 overall and 6-4 in the CCC.

Contact Josh Brown at jbrown@aimmediamidwest.com, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter. Contact Rob Kiser at rkiser@aimmediamidwest.com.

©2020 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.