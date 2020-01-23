Trojan girls clutch late, hold on for 1-point win: Wednesday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

and Rob Kiser

Miami Valley Today

FAIRBORN — The Troy girls basketball team was all over Fairborn in the first quarter Wednesday night.

The rest of the night, however, the Trojans spent desperately trying to hold off the Skyhawks.

In the end, on the strength of Macie Taylor’s career-best night and a game-winning free throw by freshman Brynn Siler, Troy was able to escape Baker Middle School with a 53-52 victory in Miami Valley League crossover play, the Trojans’ fourth straight win.

Taylor, Troy’s sophomore point guard, scored a career-high 27 points and added six rebounds, four assists and four steals and Tia Bass added nine points and eight rebounds to help stake the Trojans (9-7, 8-5 MVL Miami Division) out to a 20-7 lead after the first quarter.

But Fairborn (3-14, 3-10 MVL Valley) — which Troy defeated by 10 in the first meeting — clawed its way back into the game, cutting the lead to 26-18 at halftime. Troy led 39-29 going into the fourth, but the Skyhawks outscored the Trojans 23-14 in the final quarter, with Siler’s late free throw being the decisive point.

Siler finished with seven points and nine rebounds, MaKenna Taylor added six points, Jovie Studebaker scored four and Laura Borchers collected 11 rebounds.

Troy hosts Butler — which defeated the Trojans by one point, 36-35, in the first meeting between the teams at Butler — Saturday in a big MVL Miami matchup.

• Bowling

Troy Splits

At Fairmont

DAYTON — The Troy bowling teams split a non-league matchup at Fairmont Wednesday at Woodman Lanes, with the girls winning 1,978-1,692 and the boys falling 2,543-2,445.

Kayleigh McMullen led the girls (6-4) with 224-196—420, Kaitlin Jackson rolled 173-172—345, Hope Shiltz rolled 169-156—325, Kylie Schiml rolled 178-128—306 and Jami Loy rolled 158-142—300.

For Troy’s boys, Jordan Fisher rolled 246-237—483, Carson Rogers rolled 242-181—423, Brayden Ganger rolled 204-174—378, Drew Snurr rolled 182-187—369, Adam Shilt added a 201 game and Nathan Hamilton added a 151.

Troy will compete in the Boro Rolloff Saturday at Poelking South.

Piqua 1,574,

Stebbins 1,455

PIQUA — The Piqua girls bowling team picked up an MVL win on Tuesday.

Katelyn Lear had games of 179 and 150, while Desiree Warner had a 283 series and Katelyn Brown had a 273 series.

Contact Josh Brown at jbrown@aimmediamidwest.com, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter. Contact Rob Kiser at rkiser@aimmediamidwest.com.

©2020 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.