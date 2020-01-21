Piqua to induct six to Athletic Hall of Fame Friday night

Staff Reports

The Piqua High School Athletic Department will induct six new members into the Piiqua Athletic Hall of Fame on Friday night.

These individuals will be honored at an induction dinner and ceremony at Edison State in the theater in North Hall at 5 p.m.

Tickets are available to purchase for $20 and can be reserved by contacting Chip Hare via email or by calling him directly. His office number is 773-9577 or extension 1014.

The inductees will also be introduced at halftime of the boys basketball game following the ceremony at Edison State. Tickets will be available at the door if you wish to attend the game and congratulate our honorees.

Class of 2018

Bryan Magoteaux

Piqua High School – 1995

Football – Baseball

Bryan played football and baseball at Piqua for four years each. He was a three-year varsity letter winner in each.

In football, his junior year was the recipient of the Red Gabriel award, first team All-GMVC, first team All-Area and honorable mention All-Ohio.

His senior year, he was named a National Football Scholarship Foundation winner, captain, first team All-GMVC, first team All-Ohio and the Southwest Ohio Player of the Year.

He was the Most Valuable Offensive and Defensive Back. Piqua’s football team won 33 games, six playoff wins, two GMVC championships and had a perfect 10-0 regular season during his career.

In baseball, as a catcher, he was second-team GMVC as a junior and first-team as a senior.

His junior year, Bryan led the team in hitting. As a senior, he was a Miami Valley All-Star, and Piqua was a regional finalist.

Wittenberg University – 1999

Football – Baseball

Bryan was inducted into Wittenberg’s Hall of Fame in 2015, for his significant accomplishments in both football and baseball.

His name can be found repeatedly in the baseball record book, topping numerous season and career statistical categories. Most notably, Magoteaux continues to stand atop the lists for runs batted in (176), hits (201), doubles (46), home runs (35) and total bases (372). An outfielder by trade, Magoteaux collected three first-team All-NCAC awards and first-team All-Mideast Region honors in 1999, in addition to three team MVP awards after he gained Rookie of the Year status in 1996.

A defensive back for the Tiger football team, Magoteaux still ranks fifth in program history with 16 interceptions. He earned three first-team All-NCAC designations and the 1998 Golden Helmet award as he helped the Tigers to a four-year record of 39-4, including an NCAC mark of 28-3 and two league championships.

Bryan is also in the NCAA record book for hitting two Grand Slams in one inning along with 11 RBIS

David Rolf

Piqua High School – 2008

Football- Basketball – Track

David was a three sport athlete lettering three years in football, three years in basketball, and one year in track.

In football David was a three-year varsity football starter for Piqua as a linebacker, wide receiver, and special teams player. He helped support the Indians to achieve a combined record of 21-6 during his last two seasons and was a key member of the 2006 state championship team.

As a junior, he was named second team All-State by the Associated Press and first team All- GWOC.

During David’s senior year, he was named first team All-State and first team All Southwest District as well as earning the Southwest District Defensive Player of the Year.

David was also named firs team all-conference.

On defense, he had 117 tackles, 28 tackles for a loss, six sacks, and three interceptions.

As a receiver on offense, David had 30 receptions for 540 yards, including 6 touchdowns. He was ranked in the top 50 seniors by multiple scouting services and accepted a full scholarship to attend and play for Michigan State University.

As a two-year starter on the basketball team he led his team in scoring both his junior and senior years averaging 16.2 pts per game in his career. He helped lead the Indians his junior season to the sectional finals.

David was named first team all-conference and All-Southwest District Team both his junior and senior years.

During his senior year, Davis also received a varsity letter in track & field.

Michigan State University – 2008-2010

Utah-2010-2013

Football

At Michigan State, David played two seasons and played in all 26 games as a Spartan. He was one of the leaders in tackles for the Spartans on special teams and played in the Capital One and Alamo Bowl Games.

In 2010, he transferred to the University of Utah, where he converted from defensive end to tight end. He earned a starting position and was an integral part of the teams success including playing in the Alamo Bowl his junior season. David graduated from the University of Utah in 2013 with a bachelor’s degree in sociology.

Following the 2013 NFL Draft, David was signed as a rookie free agent by the San Diego Chargers.

In 2017, the Dayton Daily News named David as one of the “Top Seven Players in Indians History”.

Antwon T. Jones

Piqua High School 1995

Antwon was a three sport athlete lettering in football for three years, two years in basketball and one year in track. As a football player, Antwon was a two-year starter that helped propel Piqua to state-semifinals his junior and senior years.

He had numerous solo tackles including 41 sacks, 60 tackles for a loss, and 2 safeties during his tenure as an Indian. Antwon earned first team all-conference, first team al-dstrict, first team eam All-State and was named the Southwest District Defensive Player of the Year.

He also was named to the Prep All-America Teams by Super Prep and Prep Football Report and selected as the Prep Football Report All-Midwest Defensive Player of the Year.

Antwon was also rated in the Top 100 Players nationally by Chicago Sun Times. He also was selected to play in the Ohio North-South Game and the Big 33 All-Star Game and recognized by many media outlets as a one of the top players in the country.

Antwon was offered a full scholarship from every major Division I college and university (over 100 schools) before accepting a full scholarship at the University of Notre Dame.

At the University of Notre Dame he lettered all four years and was a two year starter for the Fighting Irish. He played in the Orange Bowl, Independence Bowl, Eddie Robinson Classic, and Gator Bowl.

In addition to playing football he also threw the shot put for the track team. Upon his graduation he signed a 2 year contract and played professional football for the AFL.

Antwon has continued to be involved with the game of football as a head football coach at the high school level. He led his team to the state championship game in Indiana in 2011 and was the first and only African American to coach in a football state championship in the state of Indiana.

Antwon is a detective and 20-year veteran of the South Bend Police department and received a Medal of Valor, Chief of Police Medal, COP Special partnership Award, Unit Meritorious Performance Award, and a specialized Unit Medal recipient. Antwon is the son of David and Kim Fowler, grandson of Richard and Barbara Meyer, and married to Heather Jones. He is the proud father of Auden, Kros, and Ayralyn Jones

Class of 2019

Steve Magill

Piqua High School – 1995

Basketball – Baseball

Steve played basketball and baseball at Piqua for four years each and was also a three-year varsity letter winner in each sport.

In basketball, Steve averaged 19.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game during his senior year. In addition he was captain and 1st team All GMVC.

Steve is in the top 10 for point average in a single season, 11th in the highest points in a single season, and 7th in 3 point field goals made in a career.

He also played in the North-South All Star game.

In baseball, his record as a pitcher during his junior year was 7-3 and had a 2.09 ERA. In 53.2 innings pitched he had 34 runs, 49 hits, 68 strike outs, 21 bases on balls and 16 earned runs. He was also voted 1st team All GMVC. During his senior year, he took his game to another level.

He was 10-1 as a pitcher with a .054 ERA. In 91 innings pitched, he had 18 runs, 45 hits, 44 strikeouts, 29 bases on balls, and 7 earned runs. He helped lead the Indians to a GMVC and District Championship.

In addition, he also helped his team back to a trip to the regional finals on a game winning hit to left centerfield over Miamisburg. Steve was voted the Division I Player of the Year. He also earned a spot on first team All State, first team All District, and first team All GMVC. He also played for Piqua Post 184 where he had a record of 14-7 and a .298 batting average.

One of Steve’s highlights was throwing a no-hitter against Springfield on May 31, 1994.

Butler University – 1999

Baseball

Steve had an outstanding career for Butler, setting several school records including most career wins (25), games pitched in a season (26), games pitched in a career (77), and innings pitched in a career (309.1). As of his induction, two of those records still stand: games won in a career and games pitched in a career.

Steve was the conference pitcher of the year for the Horizon League in 1999 along with first team all-conference. Steve also helped Butler to three conference championships in 1996, 98, and 99 and a berth to the NCAA Tournament in 1998. Steve’s highlights was throwing a no-hitter against Wright State in 1999.

He graduated with a bs in marketing with a 3.5 GPA in 1999

Tami Gheen (Delimpo)

Piqua High School – 2001

Volleyball- Basketball

Tami was a two sport athlete lettering four years in volleyball and four years in basketball.

In volleyball, Tami was a three-year starting setter.

She amassed a total of 76 wins during her playing career including winning three sectional championships, one district championship, and regional runner–up.

She also led her team to a conference championship her senior year. She was a captain her junior and senior years and earned second team all-conference and was named two time District 9 All-Star.

Tami set school records in assists in a season and in a career. As of her athletic hall of fame induction, she is still amongst the leaders in school history in those categories.

Tami was a four-year starting forward on the basketball team and led her squad to the most wins her senior year for PHS since the 1985-86 season. Tami was team captain her junior and senior years as she helped lead her team to the sectional finals in both seasons. As a sophomore and a junior she was a two time second team all-conference and a two-time District 9 all-star and was awarded Southwest District honorable mention.

Her senior year, Tami had put herself in the conversation as one of the top players in the Miami Valley earning 1st team all-conference, District 9 Player of the Year and Southwest District third Team.

Tami was also Division I All-Ohio Academic 1st team and made an impact in the school record book. As of her induction she is the second all-time leading scorer in Piqua girls’ basketball history with 1,019 points.

Tami is still amongst one of the top players in school history in several categories including points in a game, points in a season, point average in a season, free throw percentage in a season, free throws made in a season, assists in a season, steals in a season, rebounds in a season and rebounds in a career.

Cedarville University – 2005

Basketball

At Cedarville, Tami was a 4 year letter winner and scored 509 career points. She played an integral part on the team and had a career record of 124 wins as a player for Cedarville. Tami helped lead her team to three conference regular season titles and three regular season tournament championships. In addition they made a NAIA Division II Sweet 16 appearance and were a two time NAIA Division II National Runner-Up.

Tami says her greatest accomplishments in life are having a relationship with Jesus Christ and having the love of her family. Her parents are Darryl and Bev Gheen and she is married to Anthony Delimpo. They both reside in Kentucky with their sons Levi and Colt Delimpo .

Kathy Purk (Graeser)

Piqua High School – 1982

Basketball – Softball

Kathy was a two-sport athlete lettering three years in basketball and three years in softball.

In basketball, Kathy was a three-year varsity starting guard for the Lady Indians.

Kathy helped lead her team to a total of 41 wins in her three years as an Indian including winning the 1980 Piqua Holiday Basketball Tournament and winning the conference championship her senior year with a regular season record of 17-3.

As a junior, she was named first team all-conference. As a senior, she was a co-captain and once again earned first team all-conference.

At the point of her induction into the athletic hall of fame, Kathy still is in the record books for girls’ basketball.

She is seventh on the all-time career scoring list with 737 points.

She is tied for seventh all time for most points in a game scoring 29 points against Wapakoneta her junior season. Kathy is eighth on the all-time list for most points in a season with 326.

She is fifth on the list for point average in a season averaging 14.8 points her junior year. Kathy was a true threat to the Indians opponents as she made 92 career free throws and 52 in one season and 11 in a single game.

She scored 137 field goals in a season and 11 in one game alone. Kathy acquired 45 assists and 38 steals in one season.

As a three-year starting third baseman on the softball team, she was a major contributor for the Lady Indians.

Kathy led her team to 37 wins in her three years as an Indian. Her junior year she led her team to a district championship and a regional tournament appearance. Kathy was first team all-conference her junior and senior years along with being voted co-captain her senior season.

Kathy received her bachelor’s degree in education from Bowling Green State University in 1986 and attained her master’s degree from the University of Dayton in 1992.

She has been a teacher for Piqua City Schools her whole teaching career teaching fourthh, fifth, and sixth grades as Kathy will be finishing her 33rd year in 2020.

Her parents are Ed and the late Julia Purk and she is married to Bob Graeser.

They have two children together, Chad and Cole who are both graduates of Piqua High School.