Troy hockey 4th at MLK Tournament: Saturday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

and Rob Kiser

Miami Valley Today

CENTERVILLE — The Troy hockey team finished fourth at the MLK Tournament at South Metro over the weekend, falling in overtime to Elder 4-3 in the consolation game on Sunday.

Troy started the tournament win an 11-1 loss on Friday to eventual champion Northern Kentucky, with Kellen Glover scoring the Trojans’ only goal. Then Troy began Saturday’s play with a 4-2 victory over Elder. Zak Uhlenbrock scored a pair of goals in the game, while Mike McGuirk and Garrett Paff each scored one. Troy then fell 5-0 in Saturday’s night game to host Centerville, setting up Sunday’s consolation rematch against Elder.

On Sunday, Troy trailed 3-2 early in the third period when Uhlenbrock tied the score with his second goal of the game. That’s where things remained until the overtime, when Elder was able to pick up the game-winner. Paff also scored a goal in the game for Troy.

The Trojans (4-12-2) travel to Mason Friday.

• Wrestling

Mason

Invitational

MASON — The Miami East wrestling team finished seventh at the Mason Comet Invitational Saturday, scoring 117.5 points.

Cooper Shore (106) won the Vikings’ only individual championship, Max Shore (120) placed third, David Davis (132) placed fourth, Garrett Kowalak (126) and Dustin Winner (195) placed fifth and Chance Rust (113), Daniel Davis (145) and Cael Rose (285) placed sixth.

Sycamore

Invitational

MONTGOMERY — The Tippecanoe Red Devils finished eighth at the Sycamore Invitational Saturday, scoring 79 points.

Blake Ballard (152) placed second to lead the way, Carson Robbins (120) placed fourth and Oliver Murry (106), Sean Kelly (138) and Griffin Anderson (160) placed sixth.

• Girls Basketball

Tippecanoe 41,

Piqua 31

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe girls basketball team held Piqua to nine second-half points to rally for a 41-31 victory in Miami Valley League Miami Division action Saturday.

Piqua had led 14-9 after one quarter and 22-15 at halftime. Tipp took a 28-26 lead after three quarters and went on to win.

Tipp is now 12-4 overall and leads the MVL Miami with a 12-0 record.

Piqua dropped to 10-5 overall and 7-5 in the MVL.

Tylah Yeomans had 10 points and three steals for Piqua. Aubree Schrubb had nine points, nine rebounds and two blocked shots. Karley Johns had six points, three steals and four assists. Kenzi Anderson scored six points and Tayler Grunkemeyer dished out six assists.

Lehman 63,

Miss. Valley 26

UNION CITY — The Lehman Catholic girls cruised to a road win Saturday.

Lehman (10-5) led 14-5, 36-10 and 53-11 at the quarter breaks.

Lauren McFarland had 16 points and five rebounds, while Rylie McIver had 12 points, four assists and nine steals.

Heidi Toner scored eight points and grabbed six rebounds.

Colleen O’Leary had seven points and three steals and Anna Cianciolo had six points, 12 rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Bradford 55,

Riverside 28

DEGRAFF — The Bradford girls basketball team improved to 11-3 on the season.

Austy Miller led the Railroaders with 20 points.

Remi Harleman and Cassie Mead each scored 11.

Preble Shawnee 45,

Milton-Union 40

CAMDEN — Milton-Union dropped its second straight and fourth of its last five Saturday at Preble Shawnee, falling 45-40 in Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division play.

The Bulldogs (6-9, 2-7 SWBL Buckeye) had their chances, though. After leading 10-7 after the first quarter, Preble Shawnee tied the score at 18-18 at halftime — and things remained even at 32-32 heading into the fourth. In the end, though, the Arrows outscored the Bulldogs 13-8 down the stretch to win.

Jalya Gentry had 13 points and two blocked shots, Taylor Falb added nine points, Morgan Grudich had seven points and four assists and Madison Jones had six points and 10 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Fairlawn 42,

Newton 28

PLEASANT HILL — Newton (5-12) dropped a home game Saturday.

Fairlawn led 11-6, 26-14 and 38-20 at the quarter breaks.

Katelyn Walters had double-digit rebounds and scored eight points.

Madalynn Hughes also scored eight points.

• Boys Basketball

Lehman 44,

Ansonia 36

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic boys basketball team rallied to improve to 8-6 on the season with a 44-36 non-league win over Ansonia.

Ansonia led 17-11, 19-15 and 29-27 at the quarter breaks, before Lehman (8-6) scored 17 points in the fourth quarter to get the win.

Brendan O’Leary scored 16 points and Luke Frantz added 15.

Covington 48,

Houston 46

COVINGTON — The Covington boys (6-9) opened a 15-point lead in the third quarter, then hold on to snap a five-game losing streak.

Zach Kuntz led Covington with 12 points and Kleyton Maschino scored 10.

Jake Hamilton scored nine and Spencer Brumbaugh added eight.

Fairlawn 70,

Newton 55

SIDNEY — The Newton boys (3-10) dropped a road game Saturday.

The Indians trailed 11-10, 35-21 and 61-38 at the quarter breaks.

Harold Oburn scored 12 points and Chandler Peters added nine.

Other scores: Bethel (6-9) 58, Carlisle 47.

Contact Josh Brown at jbrown@aimmediamidwest.com, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter. Contact Rob Kiser at rkiser@aimmediamidwest.com.

©2020 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.