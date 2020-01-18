Troy boys rally past West Carrollton: Friday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

and Rob Kiser

Miami Valley Today

WEST CARROLLTON — Before play began the previous Friday, the Troy boys basketball team found itself two games behind division-leading Tippecanoe.

The next time the Trojans take the court, they’ll be playing for the division lead.

Troy avenged an early-season loss to West Carrollton in Miami Valley League crossover play Friday night on the road, finishing strong in the second half to close out an 81-71 victory over the Pirates to remain tied with the Red Devils for the MVL Miami Division lead.

With its third straight win, Troy improved to 9-4 overall and 7-3 in the MVL Miami, keeping pace with Tippecanoe, which knocked off Xenia Friday night. West Carrollton, meanwhile, fell to 8-5 overall and 8-3 in the MVL Valley Division.

Troy fell behind 22-21 after a fast-paced first quarter and trailed 42-35 at halftime. But the Trojans responded in the second half, taking a 58-56 lead after three and outscoring the Pirates 23-16 in the final eight minutes to seal the win.

Shaeden Olden led the Trojans with 32 points and Tre Archie added 22 points — both career highs — and Jaden Owens scored 11 in Troy’s highest-scoring game since an 86-63 victory over Piqua on Dec. 21, 2018.

Troy hosts Tippecanoe Tuesday, with sole possession of the MVL Miami Division lead up for grabs.

Miami East 58,

Covington 45

COVINGTON — The Miami East boys basketball team used a big finish in the first half to pick up a Cross County Conference win in the annual Coaches vs. Cancer game at Covington High School, defeating the Buccaneers 58-45.

Covington had a 14-6 lead late in the first quarter, but the Vikings (8-6, 5-2 CCC) outscored the Buccs 25-5 the rest of the half to take a 31-19 lead.

East led 42-29 after three quarters and maintained that margin in the fourth quarter.

Sam Zapadka led East with 23 points.

Collen Gudorf added a double-double with 12 points and 15 rebounds, Brendon Bertsch added 10 points and and Noah King chipped in eight.

Zach Kuntz and Kleyton Maschino paced Covington (5-9, 4-4 CCC) with 12 points each.

Milton-Union 63,

FM 53

PITSBURG — Brandon Lavy had a career-high 24 points and added eight rebounds Friday night on the road, leading Milton-Union (10-2) to its third straight win and eighth in its last nine games, 63-53 at Franklin Monroe.

Sam Case added 11 points and five assists, Blake Brumbaugh had 10 points and five rebounds and Nathan Brumbaugh chipped in seven points as the Bulldogs fell behind 17-11 after one and 31-22 at halftime, only to pull to within 46-43 heading into the fourth and outscore the Jets 20-7 in the final quarter to complete the rally.

“We did not play very well in the first half,” Milton-Union coach Rusty Berner said. “But give credit to our kids, we responded in the second half, shot the ball extremely well, were physical, handled pressure, defended well and got out in transition. The kids just did a great job. I’m proud of our guys.”

Milton-Union travels to Waynesville Tuesday for a key division matchup.

Troy Christian 56,

MC 48, OT

MIDDLETOWN — Troy Christian rallied in the fourth quarter to force overtime in a Metro Buckeye Conference road matchup Friday at Middletown Christian, outscoring the host team 12-4 in the extra period to escape with a 56-48 victory.

Troy Christian improved to 12-3 overall and remained tied with Emmanuel Christian atop the MBC standings at 7-1. The Eagles host Dayton Christian Tuesday.

Arcanum 50,

Newton 31

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton boys basketball team dropped a CCC home game.

Arcanum led 11-6, 22-17 and 34-23 at the quarter breaks.

Harold Gudorf scored 10 points for Newton (3-9, 2-4 CCC) and Kleyson Wehrley added six.

Other scores: National Trail 52, Bethel (5-9, 4-3 CCC) 35. Mississinawa Valley 56, Bradford (2-11, 0-7 CCC) 37. Ridgemont 53, Lehman (7-6, 3-2 NWCC) 45.

• Bowling

Tipp Splits

With Greenville

TROY — The Tippecanoe bowling teams split with Greenville in Miami Valley League Miami Division play Friday at Troy Bowl, with the Tippecanoe boys winning 2,285-1,940 and the girls falling 1,699-1,539.

For Tippecanoe’s boys (9-1, 4-1 MVL Miami), James Ridgeway rolled 204-266—470, Zach Kauffmann rolled 205-209—414, Colin Maalouf rolled 203-201—404, Aaron Davis rolled 183-192—375 and Austin Post rolled 170-136—306.

For the Red Devil girls (3-7, 0-5 MVL Miami), Emma Lara rolled 136-179—315, Alison Johnston rolled 133-142—275, Taylor Horne rolled 120-129—249, Isabeall Janney rolled 102-110—212, Julian Arblaster added a 121 game and Emily Von Krosigk added a 116.

• Hockey score: Northern Kentucky 11, Troy (3-14-2) 1.

