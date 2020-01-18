Piqua boys drop MVL game wiith Sidney

By Rob Kiser

SIDNEY — This week made one thing very clear for the Piqua boys basketball team.

The Indians are headed in the right direction.

They showed that again Friday night in a 73-65 loss to Sidney.

Piqua dropped to 6-8 overall and 4-7 in the MVL. Sidney is 12-1 overall and 10-1 in the MVL.

“We are almost to the point where we expect to win, no matter who we are playing,” Grasso said. “Even if they are 12-1. You look at this week. We lost to Vandalia-Butler by 28 the first time and beat them by three. We lost by 19 to Sidney the first time and we only lost by eight tonight. We are definitely making progress.”

And it was a back-and forth game from start to finish.

Sidney’s Trey Werntz scored 13 points in the first quarter to get Sidney off to a fast start.

But, a 3-point play by Dre’Sean Roberts, plus another free throw got Piqua within 15-11.

The Jackets would open the lead back up to 20-13 at the end of the quarter, a trend that would continue to the end of the game.

A 3-point play by Iverson Ventura, immediately cut the lead to four.

A 3-pointer by Kameron got them back within five a 24-19.

After Sidney opened the lead back to double digits, a three by Ventura and basket by Roberts cut the deficit to 34-29.

But, Darren Taborn hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to make it 38-30 at the break.

Piqua opened the second half with another run.

Five points by Garrett Schrubb and four by Roberts close the deficit to 41-39 with 5:45 to go in the third quarter.

Sidney would open the lead back up before a basket by Roberts at the buzzer cut Sidney’s lead to 52-46 going to the fourth quarter.

“It was kind of back and forth the whole game,” Grasso said. “We would make a run and they would answer it.”

Schrubb had a 3-point play to open the fourth quarter and cut the deficit to 52-49, but Sidney quickly took the lead to double digits and held on for the win.

“We did (have stretches with consecutive turnovers),” Grasso said. “Against lesser teams, we might have gotten away with that, but you can’t do that against a team like Sidney.”

Roberts led Piqua with 21 points, as the freshman consistently got to the basket.

“Dre’Sean was outstanding,” Grasso said. “He really did a great job getting to the basket. With this team, you will see a different team lead us every night.”

Schrubb scored 16 points, all in the second half.

“Garrett (Schrubb) got in a little foul trouble and we held him out, because I knew he was going to get after it in the second half.”

Werntz had a career-high 21 points for Sidney.

Darren Taborn had 11 points, Lathan Jones and Devin Taborn both scored nine and Avanta Martin added eight.

Piqua will travel to Miamisburg Tuesday, before hosting Tippecanoe Friday.

“This team is really starting to believe,” Grasso said. “This is a different team than we were at the beginning of the season.”

Which this season showed.

