Troy bowling teams sweep Springboro: Thursday sports roundup

SPRINGBORO — After their showdown against division rival Butler was postponed Tuesday, the Troy bowling teams swept Springboro in non-league play Thursday on the road, with the boys winning 2,378-2,193 and the girls winning 2,051-1,734.

For Troy’s boys (6-2), Brayden Ganger rolled 279-171—450 and Drew Snurr rolled 247-197—444 to lead the way. Carson Rogers rolled 210-163—373, Jacob Allison rolled 164-149—313, Jordan Fisher added a 213 game and Nathan Hamilton added a 200.

Kayleigh McMullen led the Trojan girls (4-4) by rolling 195-266—461, Kylie Schiml rolled 165-201—366, Morgan Shilt rolled 164-120—284, Adara Myers rolled 152-129—281, Jami Loy added a 175 game and Hope Shiltz added a 149.

Troy will compete at the Pioneer Classic Monday.

Tipp Splits

With Miamisburg

TROY — The Tippecanoe bowling teams split with Miamisburg Thursday, with the boys winning 2,377-2,118 and the girls falling 1,705-1,626.

For Tippecanoe’s boys (8-1), Colin Maalouf rolled 232-221—453, James Ridgeway rolled 222-204—426, Zach Kauffmann rolled 200-205—405, Aaron Davis rolled 210-183—393 and Austin Post rolled 146-190—336.

For the Red Devil girls (3-6), Emma Lara rolled 142-147—289, Taylor Horne rolled 154-131—285, Alison Johnston rolled 148-137—285, Isabeall Janney rolled 114-144—258, Emily Von Krosigk added a 120 game and Julian Arblaster added a 106.

After hosting Greenville Friday, Tippecanoe will compete in the Baker Bash tournament Monday.

• Girls Basketball

Lehman 67,

Ridgemont 34

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic girls basketball team used a big game from Rylie McIver to stay unbeaten in Northwest Central Conference play.

Lehman (9-5, 6-0 NWCC) led 21-7, 46-13 and 57-21 at the quarter breaks.

McIver made nine of 12 shots from the floor, scoring 18 points and adding five rebounds, four assists and five steals.

Heidi Toner had 12 points, Anna Cianciolo scored 10 and Hope Anthony added eight points.

Lauren McFarland had seven points and four assists and Colleen O’Leary dished out five assists.

Miami East 57,

Ansonia 33

CASSTOWN — Miami East used a balanced offense and strong first-half defense to put away a 57-33 Cross County Conference victory over Ansonia Thursday.

Kayly Fetters led the Vikings (8-7, 6-3 CCC) with 10 points, Rori Hunley scored nine, Cadence Gross and Paxton Hunley each scored eight, Camryn Miller had seven and Kyleigh Kirby chipped in six as Miami East led 12-5 after the first quarter, 27-11 at halftime and 43-23 after three.

Newton 43,

TC North 18

LEWISBURG — The Newton girls cruised to a CCC win.

Newton (5-11, 3-8 CCC) led 8-1, 20-1 and 29-9 at the quarter breaks.

Camryn Gleason had 11 points.

Kailey Heisey added 10 and Emma Szakal and Hannah Biedelman both scored seven.

Carlisle 45,

Milton-Union 31

WEST MILTON — Milton-Union was slow to get going Thursday night, only scoring one point in the first quarter in a 45-31 Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division loss to 13-1 Carlisle.

Rachel Thompson led the Bulldogs (6-8, 2-6 SWBL Buckeye) with eight points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals, Taylor Falb scored six points, Jayla Gentry had five points and four rebounds and Madison Jones chipped in five points.

Milton-Union travels to Preble Shawnee Saturday.

Other scores: Troy Christian (14-0, 8-0 MBC) 44, Middletown Christian 12.

• Wrestling

Buccs win

double dual

SPRINGFIELD — The Covington wrestling team traveled to Springfield for a double dual with the host Wildcats, along with Tecumseh.

The Buccaneers went 2-0 on the night, improving their overall dual meet record to 15-3 with a 60-18 victory over Springfield and a 52-24 victory over Tecumseh.

Going 2-0 for Covington were Dalton Bishop (106), Banks Koffer (120), Cael Vanderhorst (126, pin), Kellan Anderson (132, pin), Bryce Smith (160, pin), Jensen Wagoner (170, 2 pins) and Trentin Alexander (182, pin), while Brian Morrison (113) went 1-0.

Finishing 1-1 on the night were Austin Flick (138, pin), Connor Sindelir (145, pin), Deacon Shields (152, pin), Jesse Fisher (220, pin) and Ricky Stephan (285).

