Edison State athletes earn All-Academic honors; Hampton honored by OCCAC; Edison State men’s basketball team tops Hocking College

The follwing Edison State Community College athletes were named to the OCCAC All-Acamdenic team for the Fall quarter:

BASEBALL

Casey Jones, Collin Kenworthy, Lance MacDonald, Richard Nixon and Chandler Sproles.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Jaedyn Carter.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Elysabette Andrews, Mariah Baker, Madison Bakosh, Kayla Bergman, Brogan McIver, Rebekah New, Sarah Pothast, Emily Powell and Allison Siefring,

WOMEN’S SOFTBALL

Lindsey Albers, Hannah Campbell, Sophia Mueller, Hannah Oaks, Hailee Price, Hayllie Snyder, Kacie Tackett, Alyssa Theodor and Paige Williams.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Chloe Cox, Kathryn Lee, Sarah Pothast, Emily Powell andKatelyn Sosby.

Hampton takes

OCCAC honor

Ronald Hampton III was named OCCAC Player of the Week for the second time this season.

Hampton picks up his second distinction of the season, also doing so on Dec. 2.

The Chargers went 2-0 with Hampton averaging 20.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 3.0 steals per game.

He knocked down 50 percent (16-32) of his field goal attempts and 8-of-10 foul shots for 80 percent.

Edison State 86,

Hocking 73

The Edison State men’s basketball team went on the road and picked up an 86-73 win over Hocking in OCCAC action.

Edison State improved to 9-7 overall and 3-0 in the OCCAC.

Hocking dropped to 10-6 overall and 0-3 in the OCCAC.

The Chargers were led by Ronnie Hampton III with 26 points.

Also In double figures Were Reiko Bagley with 22 points, Demetrius Coble with 14 points and Matt Dugue with 12 points. Edison will host Cuyahoga Saturday.

Women’s game is at 1 p.m., with the men’s game at 3 p.m.