Bulldogs top Carlisle; Devils fall to Stebbins in 2OT: Tuesday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

and Rob Kiser

Miami Valley Today

CARLISLE — The Milton-Union boys basketball team kept pace with the Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division leaders Tuesday night.

And it got a little payback in the process.

Milton-Union (9-2, 4-2 SWBL Buckeye) avenged an early-season loss to Carlisle Tuesday night, defeating the Indians on the road 59-50 to stay within one game of division-leading Waynesville.

It was back and forth all night, too, with the Indians taking a 17-11 lead after the first but the Bulldogs jumping out in front 29-23 at halftime. Carlisle took a 39-36 heading into the fourth, but Milton-Union outscored the Indians 23-11 in the final eight minutes to claim the win.

“It was a game of runs,” Milton-Union coach Rusty Berner said. “Carlisle outscored us by 15 in the first and third, and we outscored them by 24 in the second and fourth. Very tough road win for us against a very scrappy team, but definitely one we needed.

“I thought we did a good job of responding, both being down after the first quarter and then being down three going into the fourth. And Andrew Lambert did a fantastic job on defense, holding their best player to zero points. Just a fantastic team effort defensively.”

Blake Brumbaugh led the Bulldogs in scoring with 17 points, while Lambert added 13 points and seven rebounds. Brandon Lavy chipped in eight points and seven rebounds, and Sam Case and Nick Radcliff both scored seven points.

Milton-Union travels to Franklin Monroe for a non-league matchup Friday before closing its three-game road trip with a critical contest at Waynesville on Jan. 21.

Stebbins 59,

Tipp 56, 2 OT

TIPP CITY — Tippecanoe lost a hard-fought double-overtime game against overall Miami Valley League leader Stebbins Tuesday night, falling 59-56 in crossover play.

With the loss, the Red Devils (7-6, 6-3 MVL Miami Division) fell into a first-place tie in the Miami Division with Troy, while Stebbins improved to 11-1 overall and 9-1 in the MVL Valley.

Ben Knostman flirted with a triple-double for the Devils, leading the way with 18 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and five steals. Zach Frederick also posted a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds and Nolan Mader added 12 points and nine rebounds.

Tippecanoe will look to bounce back at home Friday against Xenia.

Arcanum 60,

Miami East 51

CASSTOWN — Miami East dropped its third straight Tuesday night, falling to 7-6 overall and 4-2 in the Cross County Conference with a 60-51 loss to Arcanum at home.

Sam Zapadka led all scorers with 23 points and Brendon Bertsch and Keegan Mahaney each added eight for the Vikings, who led 32-25 at halftime but were outscored 35-19 in the second half.

Miami East travels to Covington Friday.

Lehman 48,

Covington 44

SIDNEY — Lehman Catholic rallied in the second half to improve to 7-5 on the season, while Covington dropped to 5-8.

The Cavaliers, 3-1 in the NWCC, have a huge conference game at Ridgemont Friday night.

Covington led 12-8 after one quarter and 23-18 at halftime.

Lehman took a 36-34 lead after three quarter and held on for the win.

Brendan O’Leary led Lehman with 24 points and Luke Frantz added 14.

Kleyton Maschino led Covington with 12 points and Zach Kuntz added 10.

• Girls Basketball

Milton-Union 49,

Oakwood 37

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union girls basketball team recovered from back-to-back losses Tuesday night, defeating Oakwood 47-39 to improve to 6-7 on the season.

And the Bulldogs did it with defense early and offense late. After falling behind 11-6 after the first quarter, Milton-Union pitched a second-quarter shutout, outscoring the Jills 7-0 to take a 13-11 halftime lead. From there, the Bulldogs outscored Oakwood 20-9 in the third quarter to build an insurmountable lead and put it away from there.

Jayla Gentry led the Bulldogs with 16 points, Morgan Grudich added 14, Megan Jacobs scored six and Rachel Thompson added five.

Milton-Union hosts Carlisle Thursday.

Russia 41,

Covington 34

RUSSIA — The Covington girls basketball team will play its Coaches vs. Cancer game Thursday, hosting Bethel.

Covington (7-8) lost a road game to Russia Tuesday night.

Covington trailed 10-7, 18-11 and 22-20 at the quarter breaks.

Claudia Harrington scored 15 points and Morgan Kimmel added nine.

Tri-Village 87,

Newton 25

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton girls fell behind 21-2 after one quarter and never recovered against unbeaten Tri-Village.

Tri-Village led 34-9 at halftime and 44-9 after three quarters.

Madalynn Hughes scored 10 points for Newton (4-11, 2-8 CCC) and Camryn Gleason added nine.

• Bowling

Newton Splits

At Valley View

GERMANTOWN — The Newton boys bowling team improved to 5-8 with a 2,001-1,925 victory over Valley View on the road Tuesday, while the Indian girls fell to 6-5 with a 1,658-1,579 loss at Valley View.

Jon Maxwell had games of 163 and 234 to lead the Newton boys, while Crile Staudt added games of 164 and 211.

Avery Hartman had games of 204 and 147 to lead the Indian girls.

Other scores: Butler at Troy ppd.

Contact Josh Brown at jbrown@aimmediamidwest.com, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter. Contact Rob Kiser at rkiser@aimmediamidwest.com.

©2020 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.