Edison State hoop teams sweep Terra State

PIQUA — The Edison State Community College basketball teams kept the winning ways going with a sweep of Terra State Saturday.

The Chargers will play at Hocking College Wednesday, before hosting Cuyahoga Community College Saturday

MEN

Edison State 97,

Terra State 65

The Edison State men improved to 7-6, opening a 47-31 halftime lead and cruising to victory.

Matt Duge had 21 points and eight rebounds for the Chargers, while Ronald Hampton III had 18 points, six rebounds and three assists.

Lamine Komara had 17 points and seven rebounds, Reiko Bagley Jr scored 16 points and Jaedyn Carter had 12 points and five rebounds.

Demetrius Coble added nine points and nine rebounds off the bench.

Edison was 34 of 69 from the floor for 49 percent, including four of 15 from 3-point range for 27 percent. The Chargers made 25 of 30 free throws for 83 percent.

Terra State was 25 of 63 from the floor 40 percent, including four of 21 from long range for 19 percent. The Titans made 11 of 15 free throws for 73 percent.

Edison won the battle of the boards 46-32 and had 10 turnovers to Terra State’s 12.

WOMEN

Edison State 74,

Terra State 68

The Edison women turned things around with a big third quarter to improve to 12-2.

Edison had led 13-11 after one quarter, but trailed 36-28 at halftime.

The Chargers outpointed the Titans 24-9 in the third quarter to take a 52-45 lead and held on for the win.

Brogan McIver led a balanced attack with 20 points, while Allison Siefring recorded a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds and added three steals.

Sarah Pothast just missed a double-double with 17 points and nine rebounds, while Maddy Bakosh filled out the stat sheet with 13 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Edison was 29 of 66 from the floor for 44 percent, including four of 18 from long range for 22 percent. The Chargers made 12 of 18 free throws for 67 percent.

Terra State was 27 of 57 from the floor for 47 percent, including seven of 27 from long range for 26 percent. The Titans made seven of 12 free throws for 58 percent.

Edison won the battle of the boards 36-25 and had 11 turnovers to Terra State’s 12.