Milton-Union outlasts Northridge, 59-57: Friday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

and Rob Kiser

Miami Valley Today

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union boys basketball team entered Friday night having lost to Northridge in 12 straight meetings, but the Bulldogs snapped that streak by holding on for a 59-57 Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division victory at home.

“I’m really proud of our guys,” Milton-Union coach Rusty Berner said. “It was a complete team effort.”

The game didn’t start out that way, though, as the Bulldogs (8-2, 3-2 SWBL Buckeye) didn’t take care of the ball early and fell behind 17-8 after one.

“We did not play well in the first quarter,” Berner said. “We had 11 turnovers in that quarter and 15 by half, did not handle their pressure well and dug ourselves a huge hole. But we responded, and in a big way.”

By halftime, Milton-Union closed the deficit to 28-26 and then took a 44-36 lead after three, outscoring the Polar Bears (6-8, 3-4 SWBL Buckeye) 36-19 in the second and third quarters and holding off a late Northridge rally from there.

Blake Brumbaugh had 16 points, seven rebounds and four blocked shots and Sam Case hit four 3-pointers and added 16 points to help lead the Bulldogs. Justin Randall added nine points off the bench and Brandon Lavy scored seven points. Nick Radcliff added five points and 13 rebounds as the Bulldogs outrebounded the Polar Bears 39-31 in the game, and Nathan Brumbaugh had four points, five assists and four steals.

Milton-Union travels to Carlisle Tuesday.

Newton 53,

Bradford 43

BRADFORD — In a Cross County Conference game that was tied after three quarters, Newton came away with the win.

The Indians led 9-7 after one quarter and 21-17 at halftime, but it was tied 29-29 going to the fourth quarter.

Ross Ferrell and Hudson Montgomery scored 10 points each for Newton.

Parker Davidson scored 11 points for Bradford and Taven Leach added 10.

Bethel 50,

TC North 49

LEWISBURG — Bethel (5-8, 4-2) picked up its second straight narrow victory Friday night, holding off Tri-County North for a 50-49 win on the road.

The Bees trailed 34-29 going into the fourth quarter but outscored the Panthers 21-15 in the final eight minutes to claim the win, with Ethan Rimkus hitting the game-winning shot with 16 seconds remaining. Rimkus finished with four points and 10 rebounds, with Cannon Dakin scoring 14 points, Casey Keesee adding 12 points, Nick Schmidt scoring eight and Dylan Williams six to help lead the way to the win.

“We played great defense and made key shots when we needed them,” Bethel coach Brett Kopp said.

Bethel, which defeated Twin Valley South 52-50 earlier in the week, is off until Jan. 17 when it hosts CCC leader National Trail.

Lehman 31,

Hardin N. 25

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic boys picked up their fourth straight win, improving to 6-4 overall and 3-1 in the Northwest Central Conference.

Lehman led 8-5, 14-11 and 20-17 at the quarter breaks.

Brendan O’Leary led Lehman with 12 points and Luke Frantz scored 10.

Justin Chapman pulled down 10 rebounds.

Emmanuel Chr. 49,

Troy Christian 39

TROY — Troy Christian was knocked into a three-way tie for first place in the Metro Buckeye Conference Friday night, falling to Emmanuel Christian 49-39.

With the loss, the Eagles fell to 10-3 overall and 6-1 in the MBC, tied with the Lions and Dayton Christian.

The score was tied at halftime at 18-18, but Emmanuel Christian was able to pull ahead in the second half, leading 32-29 after three and outscoring Troy Christian 17-10 in the fourth quarter to seal it.

Isaac Gray hit four 3-pointers and led the Eagles with 18 points, Brady Clawson added six points and nine rebounds and Lucas Day had six points.

National Trail 54,

Covington 36

NEW PARIS — Covington took on Cross County Conference-leading National Trail (11-1, 6-0 CCC) on the road Friday night, falling 54-36.

Kadin Presser scored 11 points for the Buccaneers (5-6, 3-3 CCC).

Butler 39,

Tippecanoe 37

VANDALIA — Butler hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to claim an exciting last-second victory over Miami Valley League Miami Division leader Tippecanoe Friday, defeating the Red Devils 39-37.

Tippecanoe (7-5, 6-2 MVL Miami) hosts Stebbins Tuesday.

• Bowling

Wayne

Sweeps Newton

WEST MILTON — The Newton bowling teams were swept by visiting Wayne Friday, with the boys falling 2,759-2,380 and the girls falling 2,411-1,242.

Spencer Newhouse rolled a 395 series and Dalton Trucksis added a 382 for Newton’s boys.

