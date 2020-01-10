Troy bowling sweeps Fort Loramie, preps for big showdown

By Josh Brown

and Rob Kiser

Miami Valley Today

FORT LORAMIE — The Troy bowling teams swept Fort Loramie on the road Thursday afternoon, with the Trojan boys winning 2,336-2,054 and the girls winning 1,922-1,651.

The win was the fourth straight in dual play for Troy’s boys, who improved to 5-2 on the season. Carson Rogers led the way with 249-244—493, Jordan Fisher rolled 205-246—451, Brayden Ganger rolled 172-179—351, Drew Snurr rolled 150-190—340, Adam Shiltz added a 188 game and Nathan Hamilton added a 180.

Troy’s girls, which snapped a two-game losing streak, improved to 3-4 overall, led by Kayleigh McMullen’s 231-192—423. Kylie Schiml rolled 191-160—351, Morgan Shilt rolled 104-158—262, Hope Shiltz added a 156 game, Kaitlin Jackson a 149, Jami Loy a 135 and Adara Myers a 117.

Troy hosts division leader Butler Tuesday in a key Miami Valley League Miami Division matchup. In the boys standings, Troy holds a 4-0 record and Butler a 3-0 record, while the Trojan girls are in second with a 2-2 record behind the 3-0 Aviators.

Miss. Valley 2,601,

Piqua 2,553

UNION CITY — Piqua’s boys bowling team fell to 2-4 on the season Thursday night with a 2,601-2,553 non-league loss at Mississinawa Valley.

Ethan Snyder rolled 187-216—404 for the Indians, Zach Henne rolled 173-172—345, Nicholas Jess rolled 144-193—337, Ryan Fleisher rolled 155-175—330 and Dakota Foster added a 156 game.

Piqua travels to West Carrollton Monday.

Legacy Chr. 2,119

Newton 1,762

The Indians dropped to 4-7 on the season.

Spencer Newhouse led Newton with a 327 series and Jacob Moore added a 324 series.

• Girls Basketball

Bethel 62,

Ansonia 33

ANSONIA — The Bethel girls basketball team snapped a two-game skid Thursday night, routing Ansonia on the road in Cross County Conference play, 62-33.

The Bees (8-7, 4-4 CCC) had three players in double figures on the night, with Kenna Gray leading the way with 17 points, Liv Reittinger added 15 points, Nat Moorman scored 12 and Lydia Lowery chipped in eight as Bethel jumped out to a 21-9 lead after the first quarter, led 37-20 at halftime and was never challenged.

Bethel hosts Lehman Saturday.

Lehman 48,

Hardin N. 23

HARDIN — The Lehman Catholic girls improved to 5-0 in the NWCC and 7-5 overall, thanks to the hot shooting of Lauren McFarland.

McFarland made five of six 3-point attempts in scoring 21 points. She also pulled down six rebounds.

Anna Cianciolo had seven points and eight rebounds, while Rylie McIver had a triple-six, with six points, six assists and six steals.

Heidi Toner had six points and seven rebounds, Emma Kennedy grabbed seven rebounds and Hope Anthony pulled down five.

Lehman led 16-4, 23-10 and 44-19 at the quarter breaks.

Lehman will play Bethel Saturday.

Bradford 63,

TV South 32

BRADFORD — The Lady Railroaders improved to 9-2 overall and 6-2 in CCC play.

Austy Miller poured in 25 points and Emma Miller added 11.

Tri-Village 67,

Covington 32

COVINGTON — Covington kept it close for a quarter against the unbeaten Patriots.

Tri-Village led just 18-14 after one quarter, but extended it to 43-18 at halftime and 53-25 after three quarters.

Claudia Harrington led Covington with 13 points.

Morgan Kimmel scored six and Josie Crowell added five.

Covington, 6-7 overall and 4-3 in the CCC, plays at Ansonia Saturday.

Arcanum 68,

Milton-Union 25

WEST MILTON — Milton-Union fell behind early and never recovered Thursday night against visiting Arcanum, which improved to 10-2 overall with a 68-25 non-league victory over the Bulldogs.

Madison Jones had nine points, Morgan Grudich had seven points and four rebounds, Jayla Gentry had six points and six rebounds and Megan Jacobs had 10 rebounds as the Bulldogs (5-6) were held to a 6-for-52 (11.5 percent) performance from the field.

Milton-Union travels to Madison Saturday.

