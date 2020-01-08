Tipp knocks off previously-unbeaten Sidney: Tuesday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

and Rob Kiser

Miami Valley Today

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe boys basketball team solidified its hold on the Miami Valley League Miami Division lead Tuesday.

And it knocked off the league’s only remaining undefeated in the process.

Tippecanoe snapped a three-game losing streak as well as the Yellow Jackets’ nine-game winning streak Tuesday night, jumping out to a huge lead and never looking back in a 71-57 victory over Sidney in a matchup between the MVL’s two division leaders at Tippecanoe High School.

The Red Devils (7-4, 6-1 MVL Miami Division) started hot, taking a 24-15 lead after the first quarter and a 44-27 halftime lead. Sidney (9-1, 7-1 MVL Valley Division) battled back in the second half but never really made up any ground, trailing 55-40 entering the third and then outscoring the Devils only 17-16 in the final quarter.

Zach Frederick led Tippecanoe with 19 points on the night and Gavin Garlitz added 15 points.

Tippecanoe travels to Butler Friday.

Piqua 82,

Fairborn 71

FAIRBORN — Piqua City Schools will be honoring all veterans this Friday night as Piqua hosts Troy in varsity boys basketball. All veterans will be admitted free Friday night by providing veteran ID.

In addition, they will be highlighting Piqua’s hometown hero, Willam H. Pittsenbarger. There will be information about the upcoming release of a major motion movie world premiere of one Piqua’s finest that will take place at Cinemark theaters starting on Jan. 23. The Last Full Measure is a movie about Pitsenbarger.

American Legion Post 184 will present the colors for the national anthem prior to the tip off. Basketball game will start at 7:30 PM at Piqua High School in Garbry Gymnasium.

We also welcome all veterans to join in the celebration for their service and also our hometown hero William H. Pitsenbarger.

Piqua, 5-6 overall and 3-5 in the MVL, will go in to the game on a four-game win streak.

The Indians are coming off an 82-71 win at Fairborn Tuesday night.

Piqua jumped out to a 23-9 first quarter lead and increased it to 43-27 at halftime.

Fairborn closed to within 60-50 after three quarters, but Piqua held on for the win.

Iverson Ventura had 17 points and seven rebounds, while Kameron Darner and Dre’Sean Roberts each had 14 points and seven assists. Darner had four steals and Roberts, Devon Sever and Keagan Patton each had three.

Patton also had 11 points and two blocked shots, while Garrett Schrubb had seven points, seven rebounds, three assists and four steals.

Dylan Chaney had nine points off the bench.

Piqua was 30 of 54 from the floor for 56 percent, including seven of 15 from 3-point range for 47 percent. The Indians made 15 of 23 free throws for 65 percent.

Piqua won the battle of the boards 31-28 and had 13 turnovers to Fairborn’s 21.

Troy Christian 49,

Yellow Springs 29

TROY — After holding onto a slim one-point lead at halftime, Troy Christian put together one of its strongest halves of the season, outscoring Yellow Springs 28-9 in the second half to seal a 49-29 Metro Buckeye Conference victory Tuesday at home.

Brady Clawson led the Eagles with 16 points, eight rebounds and four steals, Ben Major added 11 points and eight rebound and Lucas Day had 11 points and three steals.

Troy Christian (10-2, 6-0 MBC) hosts Emmanuel Christian Friday.

Bethel 52,

TV South 50

BRANDT — Bethel (4-8, 3-2 Cross County Conference) snapped a four-game skid Tuesday night at home, knocking off league rival Twin Valley South 52-50.

Ethan Rimkus had 14 points and eight rebounds to lead the Bees, Nick Schmidt had a double-double — and flirted with a triple-double — with 11 points, 10 assists, seven rebounds and five steals, Casey Keesee had nine points and Cannon Dakin had eight points.

“When we struggle on offense, we can hang our hat on our effort and our defense. We played hard, and that continued all night long,” Bethel coach Brett Kopp said. “I’m proud of how my guys continue to fight and play for each other through all adversity.”

Bethel travels to Tri-County North Friday.

National Trail 54,

Miami East 44

CASSTOWN — After Tuesday’s play, National Trail is the lone Cross County Conference team remaining without a loss in league play, as the Blazers handed Miami East its first CCC defeat, 54-44 at Miami East High School.

The Vikings (7-4, 4-1 CCC) jumped out to a 16-9 lead after the first quarter, but National Trail (10-1, 5-0 CCC) got going in the second, leading 27-25 at halftime. Miami East trailed 38-33 heading after three and was outscored 16-11 in the final quarter.

Brendon Bertsch and Brayden Young each scored 10 points to lead the Vikings and Sam Zapadka had seven points.

Miami East hosts Troy Christian Saturday.

TC North 50,

Covington 49, OT

LEWISBURG — Covington (5-5, 3-2 Cross County Conference) simply didn’t have an answer for Tri-County North’s Dylan Stinson Tuesday night as he scored 32 points in the Panthers’ 50-49 overtime victory over the Buccaneers.

Zach Kuntz scored 16 points for Covington, which travels to National Trail Friday.

Tri-Village 71,

Bradford 31

NEW MADISON — Bradford struggled in CCC action.

Gage Wills led the Railroaders with 13 points.

• Girls Basketball

Milton-Union 44,

Brookville 38

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union girls basketball team put together a massive final quarter Tuesday night, rallying from an eight-point deficit in the final eight minutes to claim a 44-38 non-league victory over Brookville.

Brookville led 16-8 at halftime and 28-20 heading into the fourth, but the Bulldogs (5-5) outscored the Blue Devils 24-10 in the fourth to earn the win.

Madison Jones scored 19 points and had six rebounds and four steals, Morgan Grudich added 10 points, six steals, five assists and five rebounds, Jayla Gentry had five points and four rebounds and Rachel Thompson had five points and four assists for the Bulldogs.

Milton-Union takes on Arcanum Thursday.

• Bowling

Troy Splits

With Fairborn

FAIRBORN — The Troy bowling teams split with Fairborn in Miami Valley League crossover play on the road Tuesday, with the Trojan boys winning 2,263-2,096 and the girls falling 2,131-1,874.

Drew Snurr led the Troy boys (4-2, 4-0 MVL Miami Division) with 199-247—446, Jordan Fisher rolled 188-209—397, Carson Rogers rolled 201-189—390, Jacob Allison rolled 184-183—367 and Adam Shiltz rolled 146-162—308.

For Troy’s girls (2-4, 2-2 MVL Miami Division), Kayleigh McMullen rolled 242-190—432, Kylie Schiml rolled 168-147—315, Morgan Shilt rolled 168-141—309, Adara Myers rolled 126-117—243 and Jami Loy and Kaitlin Jackson each added a 131 game.

Troy travels to Fort Loramie Thursday.

