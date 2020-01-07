Covington holding Coaches vs. Cancer game

The Covington Athletic Department will be holding a Coaches vs. Cancer event again this year. It will take place at the high school girls basketball game vs. Bethel on Jan. 16 and the high school boys basketball game vs. Miami East on Jan. 17.

This year, they have chosen gold shirts to support the fight against childhood cancer. They will be selling these until Friday.

We will also be holding a raffle at the two high school games again for a chance to win various items.

Some of the possible prizes are a Bluetooth speaker, courtside Bowling Green State University basketball tickets, Cincinnati Reds tickets, a Dayton Dragons baseball fan pack, four rounds of golf with a cart at Stillwater Valley Golf Club, and hopefully much more to come!

They will be selling raffle tickets at the games, and you will be able to put your tickets in to win whichever item you would like. They will draw the winners at the end of the third quarter of the varsity boys basketball game vs. Miami East.

They will make sure to have names and phone numbers on the tickets in case the winner is not present.

All of the money raised from the raffle will be donated to the American Cancer Society through Coaches vs. Cancer.

As always, we will be collecting any monetary donations that people are willing to give.

They will also be recognizing anyone who has battled cancer at each game.