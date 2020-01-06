Newton girls fall to Houston in non-conference basketball action

By Rob Kiser

PLEASANT HILL — The Houston girls basketball team was able to finish off a win against Newton Monday night.

And for the Lady Indians, it was another great effort coming up just short.

The Wildcats improved to 1-10 with the victory, while Newton dropped to 4-8.

“We still have to learn how to finish games,” Houston coach Brad Allen said. “But, we were able to get the win. We have played a really tough schedule. We knew this was going to be a good game tonight.”

For Newton, it is just a matter of putting it all together.

On this night, it was missed opportunities due to turnovers that really limited possessions.

“We made the shots tonight,” Newton coach Ryan Fiely said. “We just had too many turnovers. A lot of them were when we had 3-on-1 or 4-on-2 fast breaks. We just have to make better passes.”

And still, when Houston seemed to be in control in the final two minutes, Newton had a 3-point shot to tie it with just under 10 seconds to go.

“I wish we had been more aware of the time,” Fiely said. “But, it was still a pretty good look.”

Houston made just two of six free throws down the stretch — but the Wildcats still had a 42-36 lead with under a minute to go.

“We didn’t shoot them well all game, so I knew it (the free throw shooting late) probably wasn’t good,” Allen said.

Newton’s Camryn Gleason, who scored all 10 of her points in the fourth quarter, scored with 27.2 seconds to go to get Newton within 42.38.

Houston missed two free throws with 25.8 seconds to go and Gleason was fouled with 13.7 seconds to go.

She missed both free throws, but got her own rebound and was fouled again with nine seconds to go.

Gleason hit the first one to make it 42-39, but missed the second.

Kailey Heisey grabbed the offensive rebound and kicked it out for what would have been a game-tying 3-pointer.

It bounced off the rim and Mariah Booher made one of two free throws for Houston for the final margin.

“We had two big offensive reboounds there at the end by Camryn (Gleason) and Kailey (Heisey),” Fiely said. “These kids are working so hard and they did again tonight.”

Madalynn Hughes scored seven points in the first quarter as Newton jumped out to a 9-4 lead late in the quarter.

“Madalynn (Hughes) kind of kept us in the game there in the first half,” Fiely said.

Houston’s Amber Stangel caught fire in the second quarter, scoring 10 points to spark the Wildcats.

The Wildcats finished the half on a 9-3 run, with Stangel hitting two 3-pointers and Megan Maier adding one as they turned a 15-12 deficit into a 21-18 lead.

“Amber (Stangel) has been our go-to girl all year,” Allen said. “It was good that she got us going there in the second quarter. We had started a little slow.”

Hughes, who had 10 points in the first half, added six more in the third quarter to keep Newton within 32-26.

Houston maintained that lead throughout the fourth quarter, before the dramatic finish.

Hughes led all scorers with 18 points, as she combined with Gleason for 28 of Newton’s 39.

Stangel led Houston with 16 and Maier added 11.

Newton has a big challenge Thursday, traveling to Miami East in CCC action.

“I hope everything clicks for these girls soon,” Fiely said. “They have worked really hard and they deserve for it to click.”

And there would be no better time from the Indians perspective than Thursday night.

BOXSCORE

Houston (43)

Kiannah Jones 2-0-4, Megan Maier 4-2-11, Amber Stangel 6-2-16, Rylie Voisard 3-0-6, Mariah Booher 2-2-6, Taylor Maxwell 0-0-0. Totals: 17-6-43.

Newton (39)

Madalynn Hughes 6-4-18, Camryn Gleason 3-3-10, Jaden Stine 2-0-4, Katelyn Walters 0-0-0, Hannah Beidelman 1-0-2, Kailey Heisey 1-3-5, Tori Benedict 0-0-0, Emma Szakal 0-0-0. Totals: 13-10-39.

3-point field goals — Houston: Maier, Stangel (2). Newton: Hughes (2), Gleason.

Score By Quarters

Houston 6 21 32 43

Newton 9 18 26 39

Records: Houston 1-10, Newton 4-8.

