CareFlight called to I-75 crash

TROY — CareFlight was called to transport a patient from the scene of a two-vehicle crash on I-75 on Sunday evening.

Troopers from the Piqua Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, along with Troy Fire Department medics and an engine responded to a two-vehicle crash on southbound I-75 at the 75/4 mile marker shortly after 10 p.m.

First Responders found a small pickup truck against the wall and a car off the highway on the right-hand side of the road. Two occupants of the pickup truck were transported by Troy medics to the Troy Kettering Hospital for treatment of what are believed to be minor injuries. The driver, and lone occupant, of the car was transported to Miami Valley Hospital aboard CareFlight. He was trapped in his vehicle for a short time until Troy firefighters could extricate him with the help of hydraulic tools.

Sgt. Jeff Kramer of the Piqua Post of OSP said that the Nissan pickup truck had slowed due to apparent mechanical difficulties and was attempting to make it to the exit ramp at exit 74 when the driver of the southbound Buick failed to see the pickup truck in time and struck the pickup truck from behind.

“It’s a case of assured clear distance,” said Kramer, “You still have to be mindful of watching ahead.”

The driver of the Buick was wearing a seat belt.

Interstate 75 was briefly closed in both directions until CareFlight cleared the area. Northbound I-75 was immediately reopened. One lane of southbound I-75 was reopened as soon as CareFlight departed. Kramer said that he expected the other two lanes to reopen shortly after.

Troopers from the Piqua Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol investigate a two-vehicle crash on southbound I-75 near St. Rt. 41 on Sunday evening. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2020/01/web1_010520mju_crash_i75.jpg Troopers from the Piqua Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol investigate a two-vehicle crash on southbound I-75 near St. Rt. 41 on Sunday evening. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today Medics from Troy Fire Department and CareFlight prepare to load a patient for transport following a crash on I-75 near Troy on Sunday evening. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2020/01/web1_010520mju_crash_i75b.jpg Medics from Troy Fire Department and CareFlight prepare to load a patient for transport following a crash on I-75 near Troy on Sunday evening. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today

By Mike Ullery

Reach Mike Ullery at mullery@dailycall.com ©2020 Miami Valley Today. All rights reserved.

