Piqua Athletic Hall of Fame to induct six in January

The Piqua HIgh School Athletic Department is proud to announce that the athletic hall of fame for the class of 2018 and 2019.

Class of 2018

Bryan Magoteaux (95)

David Rolf (08)

Antwon Jones (95)

Class of 2019

Steve Magill (95)

Tami Delimpo (Gheen) (01)

Kathryn Graeser (Purk) (82)

Induction ceremony will take place on January 31 at Edison State in the theater at North Hall at 5:00pm. The inductees will then be announced at halftime of the boys basketball game when Piqua hosts West Carrollton at 7:30PM.