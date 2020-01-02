Covington girls get past Newton in CCC action

By Rob Kiser

Miami Valley Today

PLEASANT HILL — The Covington girls basketball team is starting to find its groove.

And the Newton girls baasketball team is doing a lot of good things.

But, despite the Indians getting as close as nine points late, the Buccs were able to get their second win over Newton in sixth days with a 42-29 victory.

It was the third straight win for Covington, who improved to 5-6 overall and 3-2 in the CCC. That included a 57-45 win over Newton in the Bucc Holiday Tournament last Friday.

“I think the girls are starting to learn how to play together and how to win,” Studebaker said. “I think winning the holiday tournament was big for us. It is a lot more fun when you are winning and the girls bring a lot more energy to practice. It is not easy to beat a team twice, especially one you just played six days ago.”

The Newton girls are progressing under Fiely.

The Indians created a lot of good shots on the offensive end, but finishing was another story as they dropped to 4-7 overall and 2-4 in the CCC.

“That (20 percent shooting) is right where we have been at ,” Fiely said. “I feel like we are getting some really good looks. It is frustrating. But, give Covington credit. They are a good team.”

Newton had a 7-4 lead with 2:40 remaining in the first quarter, with Madalynn Hughes accounting for all seven points.

But, Covington was able to finish the half with a 21-6 run to take a 25-13 lead to the locker room.

Claudia Harrington had buzzer-beaters in both quarters and finished the half with 13 points, while Morgan Kimmel added 10 points in the opening two quarters.

“We started off a little slow,” Studebaker said. “But, then I thought we really got clicking.”

Newton closed within 31-20 after three quarters, using full-court pressure to force a number of Covington turnovers.

“We had third quarter bugaboo again,” Studebaker said. “And we got in foul trouble.”

Those problems continued into the fourth quarter and when Camryn Gleason hit a three with 3:38 remaining, Newton was within 35-27.

“Give their defense credit,” Studebaker said. “They play really good defense and we didn’t handle it very well.”

But, the Buccs were able to oustcore the Indians 7-2 down the stretch, with Claire Fraley able to hit one of two free throws and get another easy basket after the Buccs beat Newton’s press.

“It was good to see the way we finished off the game,” Studebaker said.

Harrington and Kimmel did the bulk of the damage for Covington, matching Newton’s 29 points.

Harrington led all scorers with 15 and Kimmel had 14 points and five rebounds.

Fraley grabbed six rebounds, while Morgan Lowe and Ellie Hedges each grabbed five.

Hughes led Newton with 13 points and also pulled down five rebounds.

“I got on Madalynn (Hughes) pretty hard at halftime,” Fiely said. “But, she really responded well and did a great job in the second half.”

Gleason scored seven points, while Katelyn Walters had eight rebounds and Kailey Heisey pulled down seven.

“Katelyn (Walters), along with Hannah Beidelman, has turned into a rebounding machine,” Fiely said.

Covington was 15 of 37 from the floor for 41 percent and 11 of 15 from the line for 73 percent.

Newton was 10 of 44 from the floor for 23 percent and seven of 15 from the line for 47 percent.

Newton won the battle of the boards 33-32 and had 12 turnovers to Covington’s 16.

