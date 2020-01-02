Edison players recveive OCCAC honors; Covington JV wrestlers win

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio – Allison Siefring and Matt Dugue lifted the Edison State women’s and men’s basketball programs to wins over UC Clermont during the holiday break, each individual performance good for OCCAC Player of the Week recognition.

ALLISON SIEFRING

Staff Reports

Edison State Community College basketballl players Allison Siefring and Matt Dugue were recently named OCCAC D-II Players of the week.

Dugue logged 24 minutes off the bench and delivered 21 points in a 95-93 overtime triumph. He knocked down 7-of-9 field goal attempts and 7-of-10 foul shots. Dugue also crashed the glass to the tune of four offensive boards and a total of six rebounds to go along with an assist and steal.

Siefring picks up her third weekly honor of the season (also on Nov. 4, Nov. 25) after corralling 22 rebounds in the 76-63 Charger victory. She snagged five boards on the offensive glass and 17 more on the defensive end. Siefring contributed 13 points and three assists as well.

Buccs JV

win tourney

VERSAILLES — Covington placed first out of 10 teams at the Versailles JV Invitational recently, with three individual champions, and twelve individual placers.

Brian Morrison (113 pounds) placed first with a 4-0 record and three pins,

Caleb Miller (1450 placed first with a 4-0 record with four pins, and David Robinson (152) placed first, with a 3-0 record and three pins.

Aaron Jackson (126, 2-1, 2 pins), Jensen Wagoner (170, 3-1, 3 pins) and Dylan Staudt (220, 3-1, pin) each placed second. Devin Newhouse (106) placed third, while Tanner Garrett (126, 2-2), Kaden Hughes (138, 2-2, pin), Trey Kiser (160, pin) and Ricky Stephan (220, 2-2, pin) all placed fourth.

Corey Turner (195, 2-2, 2 pins) placed fifth and Adam Brewer (220) also competed well for the Buccs.