Edison State hoop teams sweep UC-Clermont

The Edison State Community College basketball teams swept two games with University of Cincinnati Clermont Saturday.

MEN

The Edison State men won a 95-93 overtime thriller to improve to 6-7 on the season.

Edison led 26-34 at halftime and it was tied 81-81 at the end of regulation.

Matt Dugue had 21 points and six rebounds.

Jaedyn Carter added 17 points, three steals and five assists; while Andrew Tate had 16 points and five rebounds.

Lamine Komar had 14 points and seven rebounds and Ronald Hampton III contributed 12 points and dished out six assists.

Demetrius Coble added 10 points.

Edison was 37 of 70 from the floor for 53 percent, including seven of 20 on 3-pointers for 35 percent. The Chargers converted 14 of 25 free throws for 56 percent.

Edison had 40 rebounds and 18 turnovers.

WOMEN

Edison women improved to 10-2 with a 76-63 victory.

The Lady Chargers found themselves trailing 19-14 after one quarter.

Edison used a 23-10 advantage in the second quarter to take a 37-29 halftime lead.

The Chargers led 55-52 after three quarters, before pulling away in the fourth quarter.

Allison Siefring had an amazing 22 rebounds to go with 13 points, while Sarah Pothast had 18 points and five rebounds.

Brogan McIver had 16 points and three steals; while Maddy Bakosh had 11 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

Mariah Baker had eight points, nine rebounds and five assists.

Edison was 28 of 69 from the floor for 41 percent, including seven of 24 from long range for 29 percent. The Chargers converted 13 of 22 free throws for 59 percent.

Edison had 47 rebounds and 16 turnovers.