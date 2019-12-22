Bulldog boys hold off Buccaneers: Saturday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union boys basketball team won its third straight Saturday night, defeating non-league rival Covington 47-36.

Sam Case hit three 3-pointers and led all scorers with 16 points, adding six rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocked shots for the Bulldogs (5-1), Blake Brumbaugh added 13 points and Nathan Brumbaugh scored eight.

“Covington did a good job of slowing the game, and we played into that for about three and a half quarters,” Milton-Union coach Rusty Berner said. “We did not take care of the ball very well and missed a lot of shots early. But at the end of the day, we had a really nice run to finish off the game.”

Kleyton Maschino hit three 3s and led the Buccaneers (3-3) with 14 points, while Kadin Presser added 11 points.

Milton-Union will travel to Covington on Dec. 27 and 28 for the Covington Invitational, taking on Graham to start the weekend.

Meadowdale 60,

Bethel 49

BRANDT — Bethel fell to 3-4 Saturday night with a 60-49 loss to visiting Meadowdale.

Cannon Dakin had a double-double with 21 points, 10 rebounds and five steals, Casey Keesee added 15 points and Nick Schmidt had five points, five assists and three steals.

Other scores: Houston 60, Lehman (2-3) 50.

• Girls Basketball

Piqua 45,

Stebbins 22

DAYTON — The Piqua girls basketball team used a big second quarter to improve to 6-3 overall and 3-3 in the Miami Valley League Miami Division with a 45-22 victory at Stebbins.

Piqua trailed 7-5 after one quarter, before taking a 21-10 halftime lead.

Piqua increased the margin to 33-16 after three quarters.

Tylah Yeomans was 8-for-9 from the floor and six of eight from the foul line in scoring 22 points and pulling down six rebounds to go with three steals.

Karley Johns added eight points, while Aubree Schrubb pulled down nine rebounds.

Tayler Grunkemeyer had three assists and three steals.

Piqua will travel to Greenville Dec. 30.

Troy Christian 44,

New Bremen 41

TROY — Troy Christian remained undefeated after a hard-fought win Saturday, defeating New Bremen 44-41.

The Eagles (7-0) jumped out to an 18-7 lead after one but only led 25-24 at halftime, holding a 33-30 lead after three and holding off New Bremen from there.

Sarah Earhart led the Eagles with 19 points and four blocked shots and Sarah Johnson added 12 points and nine rebounds.

Milton-Union 52,

Northridge 27

DAYTON — Milton-Union snapped a three-game losing streak Saturday, defeating Northridge 52-27 in Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division play.

Jayla Gentry had 18 points and nine rebounds, Morgan Grudich had 14 points, five rebounds and three assists, Madison Jones had seven points, eight rebounds and five assists and Rachel Thompson had six points, four rebounds, three assists and eight steals as the Bulldogs (3-4, 2-4 SWBL Buckeye) outscored Northridge 15-0 in the first quarter and led wire to wire.

Other scores: Tippecanoe (6-3, 6-0 MVL Miami) 60, Fairborn 40.

• Swimming

Butler Invitational

FAIRBORN — The Troy and Tippecanoe swimming teams competed at the Butler Invitational Saturday.

Tippecanoe’s girls were third overall with 322 points. Winning events were: Simone King in the 50 free (26.06 seconds) and the 200 free relay team (1:49.26). Troy’s girls were eighth with 110 points but had no event winners.

Tippecanoe’s boys were sixth with 178 points but had no event winners. Troy’s boys were ninth with 86 points, with Andrew Oates winning the 100 breast (1:06.49).

• Wrestling

Versailles Duals

VERSAILLES — The Covington and Troy wrestling teams competed at the Versailles Duals Saturday, with the Buccaneers finishing third and the Trojans placing eighth.

Troy went 2-3 on the day, falling to Tri-County North on criteria 24-24 in the finals. Nolan Fox (106) was 4-1 on the day and Carlos Quintero (160) was 3-0 to lead the Trojans, while Tyler Plunkett (152) was 1-4 with his first varsity pin.

“We’re fighting through illness and working to get wrestlers down to weight classes right now,” Troy coach Doug Curnes said. “We’re holding our own and looking forward to the GMVWA and the Troy Invitational.”

Covington beat St. Marys 52-27 in the finals to finish third.

• Hockey

Alter 7,

Troy 1

SPRINGBORO — The Troy hockey team dropped the second game of the Dayton Mayor’s Cup tournament Saturday at South Metro, falling to Alter 7-1.

Zac Uhlenbrock had the long goal for the Trojans, who fell to 1-6-1 on the season.

