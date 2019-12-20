Boys basketball: Sidney beats Troy 73-68 in overtime to stay undefeated

SIDNEY — Sidney battled back from an early deficit, then fought off a Troy rally and won a Miami Valley League showdown on Friday 73-68 in overtime to stay undefeated.

Shaeden Olden hit a 3 at the buzzer to send it to overtime with a 59-59 tie, but Sidney led through most of the extra period.

Jaden Owens opened overtime with a basket to give Troy a 61-59 lead but Dominick Durr and Jaden Swiger combined to hit 5 of 6 free-throw attempts over the next 90 seconds to give Sidney a 64-61 lead.

Troy later tied it again on a three-point play by Owens, but Devin Taborn then hit a 3-pointer from the left wing with 1:10 left to give Sidney 67-64 lead.

Troy twice cut the gap to one point, but Durr hit a basket with 18 seconds left to put Sidney ahead 71-68. Olden missed a 3 on Troy’s next possession, then Avante Martin hit two foul shots to close it out.

With the victory, Sidney keeps its lead in the MVL Valley Division. The Yellow Jackets (6-0, 6-0 MVL) are the last undefeated MVL team and entered Friday with a one-game lead over Stebbins and West Carrollton in Valley Division standings.

The loss broke a three-game winning streak for Troy (5-2, 4-2), which entered Friday tied for first place in the MVL Miami Division with Tippecanoe.

The win is the eighth straight for the Yellow Jackets over Troy. The Trojans haven’t won a matchup with Sidney since Feb. 9, 2016.

Troy led by as many as 12 points in the first half but Sidney battled back to close the gap to 31-30 at halftime.

Darren Taborn hit a basket with 5:56 left in the third quarter to tie it 33-33, and Durr followed with a basket to give the Yellow Jackets their first lead since early in the first at 35-33. Troy quickly retook the lead on a three-point play by Andrew Holley, and the teams traded buckets throughout the rest of the quarter.

Devin Taborn made a 3-pointer from the left wing with 25 seconds left in the third to give Sidney a 49-47 lead heading into the fourth. Troy twice took the lead after that, including on a pair of free throws by Olden with 3:30 left that put the Trojans ahead 55-53.

Lathan Jones made a basket and Trey Werntz hit 1-of-2 free throws to give Sidney a 56-55 lead with 2:22 left. Jones later hit a basket to increase the lead to 58-55 with 1:03 left.

Jones split a pair of free throws with 13 seconds left to put Sidney ahead 59-56, but Olden hit a 3 from the right wing just before the buzzer to tie it and send it to overtime.

Troy jumped out fast early. Owens made a basket to give the Trojans an 8-3 lead with 3:50 left, and Landyn Henry hit a basket two minutes later to increase it to 14-7.

The Yellow Jackets closed out the quarter with an 8-4 run, which Martin capped with a 3 from the right corner with 36 seconds left to close the deficit to 17-15 heading into the second.

Troy’s defense shut down Sidney in the first half of the second, as the Yellow Jackets could barely get a shot off that wasn’t deflected or outright blocked.

The Trojans’ hot shooting continued. Henry made a 3 from the top of the key with 7:45 left and Tre Archie followed with a 3 from the right wing with 6:18 left to push the lead to 23-15.

Troy later took a 29-17 lead on a pair of Owens free throws with about five minutes left, but the Yellow Jackets clamped down on defense the rest of the half and stormed back before halftime.

Devin Taborn made a basket to close the gap to 31-26 and then made a pair of free throws after a technical foul with about a minute left to close the gap to three points.

Swiger made a basket with 33 seconds left to cut Sidney’s deficit to 31-30. Austin Stanaford stole the ball from Swiger and nearly scored a layup to end the quarter, but the basket was ruled to be after the buzzer.

Devin Taborn led Sidney with 16 points while Darren Taborn scored 15. Olden led Troy with 20 while Owens scored 14.

Sidney will take a break from MVL play over the holidays and will face two Central Buckeye Conference teams in non-league play. The Yellow Jackets will play next on Friday when they host Bellefontaine and will travel to Tecumseh on Saturday.

Troy will also take a break from league play next week. The Trojans will host Middletown on Monday and Springfield Shawnee on Friday.

Sidney senior guard Darren Taborn looks to pass with pressure from Troy’s Jaden Owens during the first half of a Miami Valley League game on Friday in Sidney. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/12/web1_030_6569-Edit.jpg Sidney senior guard Darren Taborn looks to pass with pressure from Troy’s Jaden Owens during the first half of a Miami Valley League game on Friday in Sidney. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Sidney sophomore guard Devin Taborn drives to the hole with pressure from Troy’s Charlie Walker during the first half of a Miami Valley League game on Friday in Sidney. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/12/web1_030_6642-Edit.jpg Sidney sophomore guard Devin Taborn drives to the hole with pressure from Troy’s Charlie Walker during the first half of a Miami Valley League game on Friday in Sidney. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Sidney sophomore guard Devin Taborn dribbles with pressure from Troy’s Shaeden Olden during the first half of a Miami Valley League game on Friday in Sidney. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/12/web1_030_6690-Edit.jpg Sidney sophomore guard Devin Taborn dribbles with pressure from Troy’s Shaeden Olden during the first half of a Miami Valley League game on Friday in Sidney. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Troy’s Tre Archie looks to throw an inbounds pass in front of Sidney’s student section with pressure from Sidney’s Devin Taborn during the first half of a Miami Valley League game on Friday in Sidney. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/12/web1_030_6700-Edit.jpg Troy’s Tre Archie looks to throw an inbounds pass in front of Sidney’s student section with pressure from Sidney’s Devin Taborn during the first half of a Miami Valley League game on Friday in Sidney. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Sidney sophomore forward Avante Martin dribbles with pressure from Troy’s Austin Stanaford during the first half of a Miami Valley League game on Friday in Sidney. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/12/web1_030_6795-Edit.jpg Sidney sophomore forward Avante Martin dribbles with pressure from Troy’s Austin Stanaford during the first half of a Miami Valley League game on Friday in Sidney. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Sidney sophomore guard Devin Taborn dribbles with pressure from Troy’s Jaden Owens during the first half of a Miami Valley League game on Friday in Sidney. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/12/web1_030_6810-Edit.jpg Sidney sophomore guard Devin Taborn dribbles with pressure from Troy’s Jaden Owens during the first half of a Miami Valley League game on Friday in Sidney. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Troy junior guard Jaden Owens shoots with pressure from Sidney’s Avante Martin during the first half of a Miami Valley League game on Friday in Sidney. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/12/web1_030_6832-Edit.jpg Troy junior guard Jaden Owens shoots with pressure from Sidney’s Avante Martin during the first half of a Miami Valley League game on Friday in Sidney. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Troy senior forward Austin Stanaford knocks the ball away from Sidney’s Jaden Swiger during the first half of a Miami Valley League game on Friday in Sidney. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/12/web1_030_6878-Edit.jpg Troy senior forward Austin Stanaford knocks the ball away from Sidney’s Jaden Swiger during the first half of a Miami Valley League game on Friday in Sidney. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Troy’s Austin Stanaford takes the ball to the basket Friday against Sidney https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/12/web1_030_6883-Edit.jpg Troy’s Austin Stanaford takes the ball to the basket Friday against Sidney Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Reach Bryant Billing at 937-538-4818, or follow @SidneyOHSports on Twitter and @BryantBillingSDN on Facebook.

Reach Bryant Billing at 937-538-4818, or follow @SidneyOHSports on Twitter and @BryantBillingSDN on Facebook.