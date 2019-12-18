Piqua girls get ‘defensive’ in MVL win over West Carrollton

By Rob Kiser

Piqua Daily Call

PIQUA — Piqua girls basketball coach Greg Justice knows what his team can do offensively.

He was more concerned about the defensive end.

And for the most part, Justice saw what he wanted in a 54-24 win over West Carrollton Wednesday.

Piqua improved to 5-3 overall and 2-3 in the MVL with the win, while West Carrollton dropped to 1-5 overall and 1-4 in the MVL.

“We challenged the girls,” Justice said. “We know what kind of talent we have, but we just were not playing with the intensity we needed to play with on defense. We just didn’t quite understand that part of it, so we wanted to limit West Carrollton as much as we could.”

Especially after West Carrollton’s Hannah Bertke opened the second quarter on an easy drive to the basket to get within 12-8.

Justice immediately called timeout and the Lady Indians got the message.

Piqua outscored West Carrollton 42-16 the rest of the way to cruise to the easy win.

“Of course it (the easy basket) didn’t matter in this game,” Justice said. “But, it will against teams like Greenville, Troy and Sidney. I was happy with the way the kids responded.”

Offensively, the only thing that would slow down Piqua was Piqua.

While the Indians still shot 40 percent from the floor, they missed numerous shots from the paint — while hitting 43 percent from 3-point range.

“I think the officials were letting them play inside,” Justice said. “But, when it gets physcial like that, we have to be able to play through that.”

As Piqua led 29-14 at halftime and 40-18 through three quarters, the Pirates had no answer for Tylah Yeomans and Aubree Schrubb inside.

Yeomans had 15 points, nine rebounds and three steals; while Schrubb showed why she is the MVL’s leading rebounder.

She had 12 points, 15 rebounds and five blocked shots.

Karley Johns chipped in with a solid floor game with 11 points, five rebounds and six steals; while Kathy Young scored seven points off the bench.

“The biggest thing is we won the right way,” Justice said. “We shared the basketball. We played as a team.”

Camecia Robinson led West Carrollton with 10 points and Bertke added seven.

Piqua was 20 for 50 from the floor for 40 percent, including three of seven from long range for 43 percent.

The Lady Indians made 11 of 15 free throws for 73 percent, snared 38 rebounds and had 13 turnovers.

“We were also able to get Adde (senior Adde Honeycutt) a basket tonight,” Justice said. “It’s been five years since she played (basketball before this season). So, that was nice to see.”

The Lady Indians will get back to working on the defense Saturday, when they travel to Stebbins for a MVL road game.

BOXSCORE

West Carrollton (24)

Ashlya Sales 1-0-2, Camecia Robinson 4-1-10, Taryn Dewberry 1-1-3, Nyssa Banks 0-0-0, Tiara James 1-0-2, Hannah Bertke 2-2-7, Megann Bertke 0-0-0, K’mya Higgins 0-0-0. Totals: 9-4-24.

Piqua (54)

Tylah Yeomans 5-5-15, Aubree Schrubb 6-0-12, Karley Johns 3-4-11, Tayler Grunkemeyer 1-0-2, Kenzi Anderson 2-0-5, Kathy Young 2-2-7, Adde Honeycutt 1-0-2, Elise Cox 0-0-0. Totals: 20-11-54.

3-point field goals — West Carrollton: Robinson, Hannah Bertke. Piqua: Johns, Anderson, Young.

Score By Quarters

West Carrollton 6 14 18 24

Piqua 12 29 40 54

Records: West Carrollton 1-5 (1-4), Piqua 5-3 (2-3).

