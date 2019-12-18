Covington wrestling tops Miami East

By Josh Brown

CASSTOWN — While history was being made on the other mat, two old rivals met for the first time this season.

And the Covington wrestling team used a string of five straight victories from 145 through 182 to put away a dual Wednesday night at Miami East High School, defeating the Vikings 48-24 to improve to 8-1 in dual matches this season.

Covington’s Dalton Bishop (106) picked up a forfeit to start things off, then Miami East’s Cooper Shore (113) pinned Brian Morrison in 1:01 to tie the score. The Buccaneers retook the lead on a pin in 3:26 by Cael Vanderhorst (120) over Chance Rust, but Max Shore (126) scored a pin in 53 seconds over Aaron Jackson to even things up again at 12-12. Kellan Anderson (132) scored a 10-2 major decision over Garrett Kowalak to give the Buccs a four-point lead, then David Davis (138) beat Austin Flick by a 5-3 decision to help East close the gap to one point at 16-15.

That was as close as the Vikings got, though, as Covington ran off five straight wins. Connor Sindelir (145) pinned Coleman Demmitt in 2:25, Deacon Shields (152) won via tech. fall, 15-0 over Mike Sherer, David Robinson (160) defeated Ethan Ott 10-4, Trentin Alexander (170) pinned Dylan Williams in 48 seconds and Bryce Smith (182) picked up a forfeit to give the Buccs an insurmountable 42-15 lead.

East’s Jarrett Winner (195) won 9-7 in overtime over Duncan Cooper and Dustin Winner (220) pinned Dylan Staudt in 3:06 to cut the lead to 42-24, but Jesse Fisher (285) scored one last pin for the Buccs in 5:02 over Jayden Skeeby to finish things off.

Covington travels to Versailles Saturday for the Versailles Duals tournament, while Miami East will next compete in the Medina Invitational on Dec. 27-28.

