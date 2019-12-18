Eagles survive double-OT thriller: Tuesday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

and Rob Kiser

Piqua Daily Call

DAYTON — In the end, the Troy Christian boys basketball team simply had more depth.

The Eagles survived a double-overtime scare Tuesday night at Jefferson, keeping their five-game winning streak rolling and remaining undefeated in Metro Buckeye Conference play with a 75-64 victory over the Broncos.

Troy Christian (6-1, 4-0 MBC), which is off to its best start since beginning 8-0 in the 2014-15 season, led 13-7 after the first quarter — but that was only the beginning of a long night. Jefferson (1-2, 1-2 MBC) outscored the Eagles 21-10 in the second quarter to take a 28-23 halftime lead, but Troy Christian cut the deficit to two heading into the fourth and tied the score at 54-54 to force overtime.

The game remained tied after the first overtime at 63-63, but Jefferson’s Kendall Jones — who led all scorers with 33 points and eight steals, single-handedly keeping the Broncos in the game — had fouled out and the Eagles outscored the Broncos 12-1 in the second extra period to claim the win.

Brady Clawson had 24 points to lead the Eagles and Connor Peters poured in another 20.

Troy Christian host defending MBC champion Legacy Christian Friday night.

West Carrollton 86,

Piqua 61

WEST CARROLLTON — The Piqua boys basketball team lost 86-61 to West Carrollton in Miami Valley League crossover action Tuesday night.

Piqua trailed 20-18, 40-28 and 61-44 at the quarter breaks.

Kameron Darner had 12 points and dished out seven assists.

Dre’Sean Roberts scored 12 points, while Iverson Ventura had 10 points and six rebounds.

Devon Sever and Keagan Patton each scored seven points.

Piqua, 1-5 overall and 1-4 in the MVL Miami Division, will host Stebbins Friday night.

Other scores: Greenville at Tippecanoe ppd. to Thursday. Miami East at Arcanum ppd. Bethel at Franklin Monroe ppd. to Feb. 11. Newton at Tri-Village ppd. to Feb. 1.

• Girls Basketball

Lehman 53,

Fairlawn 38

SIDNEY — Hope Anthony had a career game as the Lehman Catholic girls picked up a non-conference win to improve to 3-4 on the season.

Anthony hit nine of 12 shots from the floor in scoring 20 points and added four rebounds and four steals.

Lauren McFarland had 11 points, four rebounds and three assists; while Rylie McIver had 10 points, eight steals and five assists.

Anna Cianciolo had nine points and four rebounds, Emma Kennedy grabbed six rebounds and Heidi Toner pulled down five.

Lehman led 17-7, 25-17 and 41-29 at the quarter breaks.

• Bowling

Troy Splits

With Xenia

TROY — The Troy boys bowling team cruised to a Miami Valley League crossover win over Xenia Tuesday, winning 2,369-2,135. Meanwhile, the Trojan girls rolled their best score of the young season yet could not get over the hump in a 2,108-2,050 loss to the Buccaneers.

Troy’s boys (3-2, 3-0 MVL Miami Division) were led by Brayden Ganger, who rolled 244-230—474. Jordan Fisher rolled 192-217—409, Carson Rogers rolled 192-210—402, Drew Snurr rolled 195-193—348, Jacob Allison added a 213 game and Nathan Hamilton a 171.

Kayleigh McMullen rolled a 204-186—390 to lead Troy’s girls (2-3, 2-1 MVL Miami), Kylie Schiml rolled 211-164—375, Morgan Shilt rolled 171-145—316, Jami Loy rolled 161-146—307 and Adara Myers rolled 139-136—275.

Troy travels to Springfield Thursday.

• Wrestling score: Versailles 42, Miami East 27.

