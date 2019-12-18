Covington boys improve to 3-1 with CCC win over Bradford

By Rob Kiser

BRADFORD — Covington boys basketball coach Karl Ratermann might not be happy with where his team is at in spite of a 3-1 start.

And Bradford coach Jay Hall may wish his young team could progress quicker.

But, there was one thing certain after the Covington boys basketball team picked up a 53-39 win over Bradford Tuesday night in CCC action — the game was played with energy of what it was — a rivalry game.

Covington improved to 3-1 overall and 3-0 in the CCC, while Bradford dropped to 1-5 overall and 0-3 in the CCC.

“We are just not where we need to be defensively,” Ratermann said. “When they have these national basketball clinics all over the country, the one thing they always talk about is defense. And we are just not there yet.”

At the same time Ratermann, gave Jay Hall and the Bradford team credit.

“Jay (Hall) was a floor leader (when he played),” Ratermann said. “I give his kids a lot of credit. I hope he does well here at Bradford. I wish him all the best.”

One thing Hall did say was the Railroaders are getting closer to putting an entire game together.

“I was proud of the kids and the effort we played with tonight,” Hall said. “That was probably our best effort for four quarters.”

Bradford came out with effort and energy to jump out to a 15-9 first quarter lead.

Freshman Parker Davidson sparked the Railroaders in the opening quarter with nine points.

“We only had one turnover in the first quarter,” Hall said. “Then we had eight in the second quarter and 11 in the second half. That’s been our bugaboo. We have been up in the 30s in turnovers, but tonight was still way too many when you are facing a non-trapping, non-pressing team.”

Kadin Presser sparked Covington with six straight points to open the second quarter and Zach Kuntz added four more.

Presser added three more points in the closing stretch and Kuntz hit a jumper as Covington scored the final five points of the half to open up a 26-19 lead.

Covington stretched the lead to 39-26 after three quarters and went on to win by 14.

“Spencer Brumbaugh (injured) was our point guard,” Ratermann said. “Jake Hamilton is not normally our poin guard, but that was the situation we were in. We have only had our football players for 15 days. Three of them are starters and they are still way behind (where they would normally be).”

Presser had 18 points and five rebounds, while Kuntz added 14 points, Hamilton had seven points and seven rebounds and Wes Gooding also had seven points.

Davidson led Bradford with a game-high 20 points.

Kegan Fair had nine points, including seven in the fourth quarter and Taven Leach pulled down seven rebounds.

Covington was 19 of 39 from the floor for 49 percent and 12 of 21 from the line for 57 percent.

Bradford was 13 of 32 from the floor for 41 percent and 12 of 18 from the line for 67 percent.

Covington won the battle of the boards 23-16 and had 18 turnovers to the Railroaders 20.

“We are both in the same sectional,” Hall said. “So, we could meet again in the tournament.”

And if they do — you can be sure it will be played just like Tuesday night — like a rivalry game.

