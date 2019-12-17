Bethel, Troy Christian girls pick up league wins: Monday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

and Rob Kiser

Piqua Daily Call

BRANDT — The Bethel girls basketball team bounced back from last week’s loss to Bradford, defeating Urbana 62-48 Monday night at home.

Kenna Gray led the Bees with 20 points on the night, while Liv Reittinger added 18. Natalie Moorman gave Bethel three players in double digits with 10 points and Kerrigan Calhoun added nine as the Bees led 18-7 after the first quarter, 32-23 at halftime and 54-37 heading into the fourth.

Bethel (4-5) hosts Mississinawa Valley Thursday.

Troy Christian 72,

Jefferson 11

DAYTON — Troy Christian wasn’t challenged in a Metro Buckeye Conference victory at Jefferson Monday night, allowing no more than five points in any quarter and holding the Broncos to zero in the second quarter in a 72-11 win.

The Eagles (5-0, 3-0 MBC) led 17-5 after the first quarter then outscored Jefferson 18-0 in the second quarter and 37-6 in the second half to coast to the win.

Troy Christian hosts Legacy Christian Thursday in a battle for the early-season MBC lead.

Other scores: Oakwood at Milton-Union ppd. Covington at Houston ppd. Northridge at Bradford ppd.

• Powerlifting

Bradford Girls

Win Meet

SPRINGFIELD — The The Bradford powerlifting teams will compete in a meet at Madison Plains on Saturday

The Bradford girls won a meet at Northeastern High School Saturday, while the boys finished second to Kenton Ridge.

The meet was divided into a freshman/sophomore division, and a junior/senior division.

Winning for the girls were Ashlyn Plessinger (110, 11/12); Belle Burnett (110 9/10); Macy Bubeck (120, 9/10); Hannah Lear (120, 11/12); Erica Gaynor (155, 11/12); Kristen Kitts (170, 11/12); and Sarah Beckstedt (200, 9/10).

Taking second were Mercedes Smith (120, 11/12); Emma Smith (120, 9/10); Zoe Brewer (140, 9/10); Maddie Simons (155, 9/10); and Tasha Felver (200, 9/10).

Finishing third were Caroline Gleason (120, 11/12); Isabella Boyer (120, 9/10); Jenna Shellabarger (130, 9/10); Aliviyah Boggs (140, 11/12); Kaylee Richardson (155, 9/10); Hannah Stine (155, 11/12); and Courtney Monnin (170, 11/12).

Also participating were Bella Brewer, Jennifer Wolf andBrooke Phillips.

Winning for the boys were Ethan Saunders (140, 11/12); Kyle Kissinger (140, 9/10); Dylan Mitchell (170, 11/12); and Ethan Reed (250, 11/12).

Taking second were Keaton Mead (170, 9/10); Jared Shellenbarger (185, 11/12); and Ernie Jones (120, 11/12).

Finishing third was Shawn Jones (250, 9/10).

Also participating were Corey Cotrell, Landon Helman and Justin Bryan.

