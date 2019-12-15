Miami East wrestling wins 3rd straight Tipp Invitational: Saturday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

and Rob Kiser

Piqua Daily Call

TIPP CITY — The Miami East wrestling team continued its dominance of the Tippecanoe Invitational wrestling tournament Saturday, winning it for the third straight year with 286.5 points. Valley View was a distant second with 221 points, while host Tippecanoe finished 10th with 65.

The Vikings had six individual champions: Cooper Shore (106, 5-0, three pins), Max Shore (126, 5-0, five pins), Garrett Kowalak (132, 3-0, one pin), David Davis (138, 5-0, three pins), Jarret Winner (195, 4-0, four pins) and Dustin Winner (220, 4-0, two pins).

Also for Miami East, Chance Rust (113) placed second, Jayden Skeeby (285) placed third, Daniel Davis (152) and Ethan Ott (160) placed fourth and Dylan Williams (170) placed fifth.

For Tippecanoe, Colin Hanrahan (160) and Blake Cyphers (170) both placed third and Blake Ballard (170) placed fifth.

Raider

Rumble

RYLE, Ky. — The Troy Trojans finished 18th at the Ryle Raider Rumble in Kentucky Saturday, finishing with 39 points.

Carlos Quintero (160) went 4-1 on the day and led the Trojans with a fifth-place finish, Zach Evans (126) placed sixth and Nolan Fox (106) placed seventh.

“It was a pretty good day with what we brought,” Troy coach Doug Curnes said. “It’s going to be a long year until we can get down to (the weights) where we’re supposed to be, but we’re just going to keep plugging away.”

Edgewood

Invitational

EDGEWOOD — Piqua 285-pound junior Lance Reaves-Hicks finished second at the Edgewood Invitational, recording three pins.

Reaves-Hicks, the second seed, pinned Nathan Detharage of Talawanda in 2:50, Alex Couch of Carlisle in 1:42 and Donny Ledford of Preble Shawnee in 2:18.

In the semifinals, Hicks-Reaves recorded a 6-2 decision over third seed Ian Hughes of Simon Kenton, before losing to top seed Jon Mitchell of Brookville 7-4 in the finals.

He was the only Piqua wrestler to win a match.

Lincolnview

Invitational

VAN WERT — Lehman finished ninth out of 11 team’s at Saturday’s Lincolnview Lancer Invitational, scoring 115 points.

John Edwards (182) won an individual championship, defeating Jefferson’s Bruce Hutchinson by pin in 1:40 in the title match, while Noah Young (170) finished second, dropping a 12-6 decision in the finals to Parkway’s Bryce Mihm. Anthony Stumpo (195) placed fourth and Brock Bostick (120) placed fifth,

• Boys Basketball

Troy Christian 35,

Miss. Valley 25

UNION CITY — The Troy Christian boys basketball team won its fourth straight Saturday night, knocking off Mississinawa Valley on the road in a defensive struggle, 35-25.

The Eagles (5-1) held Mississinawa Valley to only four first-quarter points and none in the second to take a 13-4 halftime lead but trailed 18-17 after three. Troy Christian went 18 for 19 from the free throw line, though, making 17 straight at one point to reclaim the lead.

Connor Peters scored 10 points to lead Troy Christian.

Tecumseh 56,

Piqua 53

NEW CARLISLE — A big third quarter wasn’t enough as the Piqua boys basketball team dropped to 1-4 on the season after a 56-53 loss at Tecumseh Saturday night.

Piqua had trailed 21-14 after one quarter and 38-21 at halftime.

The Indians scored 21 points in the third quarter to get back within 47-41, but Tecumseh held on for the win.

Iverson Ventura had 10 points and nine rebounds for Piqua.

Garrett Schrubb scored nine points, while Devon Sever had eight points and three assists.

Kameron Darner and Dre’Sean Roberts had eight points each and Jerell Lewis added six.

Keagan Patton had six rebounds and three steals.

Piqua will play at West Carrollton Tuesday.

SCC 45,

Lehman 42

SPRINGFIELD — The Lehman Catholic boys dropped to 2-1 on the season after leading throughout the first half in a 45-42 loss to Springfield Catholic Central.

Lehman led 15-14 after one quarter and 25-22 at halftime.

But, the Cavaliers scored just two points in the third quarter, falling behind 33-27.

Luke Frantz led Lehman with 22 points and Dave Rossman scored 11.

Parkway 84,

Bradford 37

ROCKFORD — Bradford struggled on both ends of the floor Saturday night in an 84-37 loss at Parkway.

Parker Davison led Bradford against Parkway with 22 points.

• Girls Basketball

Piqua 59,

Xenia 49

XENIA — It was a big weekend for the Schrubb family.

After Piqua High School junior Garrett Schrubb hit the game-winning shot against Xenia Friday night, his sister Aubree Schrubb lead the Lady Indians over the Buccaneers on Saturday and their sister Cassie helped the Piqua diving team to victory.

Garrett hit seven of 13 shots from the floor against Xenia, scoring 17 points, pulling down seven rebounds and adding four steals.

In a road game at Xenia Saturday, Aubree was just as impressive.

Picking up for the absence of Tylah Yeomans, who had a family commitment, Aubree hit 10 of 20 shots from the floor in scoring 22 points, pulling down 21 rebounds and blocking four shots in Piqua’s 59-49 win over the Bucs to snap a three-game losing streak.

Twelve of the rebounds were at the offensive end and she had just one turnover in the game.

Piqua snapped a three-game losing streak to improve to 3-3 overall and 1-3 in the MVL.

Kathy Young added 12 points and Kenzi Anderson scored 10.

Karley Johns had seven rebounds and three steals and Tayler Grunkemeyer pulled down six rebounds.

Piqua led 13-11, 25-16 and 43-31 at the quarter breaks.

Madison 55,

Milton-Union 40

WEST MILTON — Milton-Union dropped its second straight Saturday, falling in Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division play against Madison 55-40.

After holding an 11-9 lead after the first quarter, Milton-Union (2-3, 1-3 SWBL Buckeye) couldn’t hang onto that momentum, falling behind 22-16 at halftime and then being outscored 33-24 in the second half.

Madison Jones led the Bulldogs with 18 points, six rebounds, four steals and two assists, Morgan Grudich added nine points and Jayla Gentry had eight points, six rebounds and two blocked shots.

Arcanum 39,

Miami East 30

CASSTOWN — Miami East played well early against Cross County Conference co-leader Arcanum Saturday, but the Trojans put together a big second half to hand the Vikings (4-5, 2-2 CCC) a 39-30 defeat.

Megan McDowell had 10 points and Camryn Miller and Cadence Gross each had six as the Vikings trailed 13-8 after the first quarter but pulled ahead 18-15 at halftime. The Trojans bounced back in the third, taking a 29-23 lead and holding on from there.

St. Henry 53,

Lehman 40

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic girls couldn’t maintain a first quarter lead in a 53-40 loss to St. Henry Saturday.

The Cavaliers were in front 14-12 after one quarter, but St. Henry led 32-23 at halftime and 38-33 after three quarters.

Lauren McFarland had 15 points and five rebounds, while Anna Cianciolo had eight points, five rebounds and three steals.

Rylie McIver had eight assists and three steals, while Heidi Toner had seven rebounds and Hope Anthony had five rebounds and three steals.

Other scores: Troy Christian (4-0, 2-0 MBC) 43, Miami Valley 15. Tippecanoe (4-3, 4-0 MVL Miami Division) 52, West Carrollton 24.

• Bowling

Raider

Classic

BEAVERCREEK — The Troy girls bowling team placed fourth at the Wright State Raider Classic Saturday at Beaver-Vu Bowl, falling in the semifinal round of championship play. The Trojan boys, meanwhile, finished sixth, also making the cut for championship play but falling in the first round.

Troy’s girls finished seventh in the qualifying round to advance to the championship round. Kayleigh McMullen rolled 153-200—353, Kylie Schiml rolled 171-130—301, Jami Loy rolled 145-115—260, Morgan Shilt rolled 105-153—258 and Adara Myers rolled 152-105—257. After advancing past the first round of championship play, though, the Trojans came up nine pins short of reaching the final round.

For the boys, Carson Rogers rolled 224-166-390, Jordan Fisher rolled 199-163—362, Drew Snurr rolled 192-147—329, Brayden Ganger rolled 174-138—312, Nathan Hamilton rolled a 122 game and Jacob Allison added a 111 as the Trojans finished sixth in the qualifying round before being eliminated in the first round of championship play.

• Hockey scores: Elder 3, Troy 2.

Contact Troy Daily News Sports Editor Josh Brown at jbrown@aimmediamidwest.com, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter. Contact Piqua Daily Call Sports Editor Rob Kiser at rkiser@aimmediamidwest.com.

©2019 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.