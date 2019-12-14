Big weekend for Schrubb family

Staff Reports

It was a big weekend for the Schrubb family.

After Piqua High School junior Garrett Schrubb hit the game-winning shot against Xenia Friday night, his sister Aubree Schrubb lead the Lady Indians over the Buccs on Saturday and their sister Cassie helped the Piqua diving team to victory.

Garrett hit seven of 13 shots from the floor against Xenia, scoring 17 points, pulling down seven rebounds and adding four steals.

In a road game at Xenia Saturday, Aubree was just as impressive.

Picking up for the absence of Tylah Yeomans, who had a family commitment, Aubree hit 10 of 20 shots from the floor in scoring 22 points, pulling down 21 rebounds and blocking four shots in Piqua’s 59-49 win over the Bucs to snap a three-game losing streak.

Twelve of the rebounds were at the offensive end and she had just one turnover in the game.