Remembering our veterans

Grady Stillwell, 10, offers a personal moment of silence and prayer at the grave of a Piqua veteran at Forest Hill Cemetery on Saturday. Stillwell, a member of the Piqua Braves baseball club, was one of many local kids and adults who turned out for the annual Wreathes Across America event. More than 700 wreathes were placed on the graves of veterans.

