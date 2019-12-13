Viking girls rout Panthers: Thursday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

CASSTOWN — The Miami East girls basketball team pitched a first-quarter shutout en route to an easy Cross County Conference win at home Thursday night, routing Twin Valley South 48-22.

The Vikings (4-4, 2-1 CCC) led 18-0 after the first quarter and 33-11 at halftime, then only allowed 11 more points in the second half to seal it.

Camryn Miller led Miami East with 13 points, Paxton Hunley scored eight and Kayly Fetters and Lauren Wright each scored seven.

Bradford 60,

Bethel 38

BRADFORD — The Railroaders improved to 3-1 overall and 2-1 in the CCC.

Austy Miller poured in 28 points for Bradford and Remi Harleman added 12.

Olivia Reittinger and Natalie Moorman scored 10 points each for Bethel (3-5, 1-3 CCC).

Newton 35,

Dixie 25

NEW LEBANON — Newton trailed 13-8 at halftime but picked things up in the second half.

It was tied at 19 after three quarters and the Indians outpointed the Greyhounds 16-6 in the final quarter.

“Intense pressure defense, with confidence and patience on offense led to a big fourth quarter,” Newton coach Ryan Fiely said.

Madalynn Hughes led Newton (2-4) with 11 points and hit six of eight free throws in the fourth quarter.

Kailey Heisey had eight points, all in the second half. Jaden Stine scored seven, Camryn Gleason tallied five and Katelyn Walters added four points.

Waynesville 47,

Milton-Union 17

WAYNESVILLE — Milton-Union couldn’t get anything going offensively against the defending Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division champion Thursday, falling at Waynesville 47-17.

Morgan Grudich had eight points and two blocked shots, Jayla Gentry had five points, seven rebounds, two blocks and two steals and Taylor Falb had four points for the Bulldogs (2-2, 1-2 SWBL Buckeye).

• Swimming

Wayne

Invitational

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Tippecanoe girls swimming team finished third with 255 points at Thursday night’s Wayne Invitational, while the Red Devil boys were fourth with 259 points.

Tippecanoe’s girls had the only local event winners on the night. They were: the 200 free relay team of Madison Leonard, Tori Prenger, Kailey Longo and Simone King (1:51.03); and King in the 50 free (25.85 seconds) and 100 free (57.68 seconds).

Miami East’s boys were eighth (106 points), and the Viking girls were ninth (97 points). Troy Christian’s boys were 11th (22 points). Newton’s girls were 12th (32 points)

• Wrestling

Beavercreek 48,

Miami East 19

BEAVERCREEK — The Miami East wrestling team dropped a dual against Beavercreek Thursday night, falling 48-19.

Max Shore (126) and Daniel Davis (152) both won their matches via pinfall, Cooper Shore (113) won a 22-9 major decision and David Davis (138) won an 8-2 decision.

• Bowling

Tipp Splits

With Xenia

XENIA — The Tippecanoe bowling teams split with Xenia in a Miami Valley League crossover match Thursday, with the boys winning 2,305-2,249 and the girls falling 2,187-1,463.

For the boys (4-0, 2-0 MVL Miami Division), James Ridgeway rolled 279-206—485, Aaron Davis rolled 214-187—401, Zach Kauffmann rolled 208-173—381, Austin Post rolled 180-195—375, Taylor Riggle added a 205 game and Colin Maalouf added a 153.

For the girls (2-2, 0-2 MVL Miami), Aliston Johnston rolled 159-127—286, Emma Lara rolled 119-139—258, Taylor Horne rolled 116-122—238, Emily Von Krosigk rolled 92-133—225 and Isabeall Janney rolled 110-93—203.

Sidney

Sweeps Piqua

PIQUA — Piqua dropped a pair of matches to Miami Valley League Miami Division rival Sidney Thursday, with the boys losing 2,392-2,215 and the girls losing 1,732-1,567.

For the boys (0-3, 0-2 MVL Miami), Nicholas Jess rolled 212-214—426, Collin Snyder rolled 214-171—385, Ryan Fleisher rolled 186-194—380, Ethan Snyder rolled 171-193—364, Zach Henne added a 164 game and Dakota Foster added a 146.

Individual results were not available at time of press for the girls (0-3, 0-2 MVL Miami).

