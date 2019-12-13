Komara, Schaub receive OCCAC honors; Edison State drops home games

Staff Reports

Edison State Community College basketball players Lamine Komara and Audra Schaub were recently named OCCAC D-II Players of the Week.

Schaub (Wapakoneta) is a freshman who lifted the Chargers to a pair of road conference wins, averaging 14.0 points, 4.5 assists, and 3.5 steals per game while committing just two turnovers. She shot 57-percent (12-21) from the floor and knocked down 4-of-5 from beyond the arc.

Schaub is the third different member of the 16th-ranked Edison State women’s basketball team to earn the award this season.

Komara, a sophomore, drilled 23-of-35 (66-percent) field goal attempts, including 4-of-9 from long range, en route to a 26.5 points per game average. He added 6.0 rebounds, 3.5 steals, 2.5 blocks and 2.0 assists to the weekly stat line. This award represents back-to-back winners for Edison State men’s basketball.

The Chargers will play at Wayne State Community College Saturday, after dropping two games to Mott Community College on Wednesday.

MEN

The Chargers dropped to 5-6 with a 58-39 loss.

Edison trailed 26-22 as Mott completed the season sweep of the series.

Komara led the Chargers with 10 points and five rebounds.

Sekou Magia grabbed 10 rebounds.

Edison was 13 of 45 from the floor for 29 percent, including three of 17 from long range for 18 percent. The Chargers made 10 of 17 free throws for 59 percent.

Mott was 24 of 50 from the floor for 48 percent, including three of 19 from 3-point range for 16 percent. Mott made all seven of its free throw attempts.

Mott won the battle of the boards 34-27 and had nine turnovers to Edison’s 11.

WOMEN

The Lady Chargers dropped to 8-2, with both losses coming at the hands of Mott.

Mott led 13-9, 34-20 and 54-42 at the quarter breaks.

Sarah Pothast led Edison with 16 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and two blocked shots.

Maddy Bakosh had 15 points, while Brogan McIver had five assists and six steals.

Schaub added three steals.

Edison was 20 of 60 from the floor for 33 percent, including four of 15 from long range for 27 percent. The Chargers made nine of 19 free throws for 47 percent.

Mott made 27 of 65 shots from the floor for 42 percent, including three of 19 from 3-point range for 16 percent. Mott made 13 of 26 free throws for 50 percent.

Mott dominated the boards 55-33 and both teams had 25 turnovers.