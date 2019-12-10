Edison State teams split games with Bryant & Stratton

Staff Reports

The Edison State Community College basketball teams will host Mott Community College Wednesday.

Edison split games with Bryant & Stratton College Saturday.

• Men

The Edison State men dropped to 5-5 after an 81-71 loss.

The Chargers had trailed 39-34 at halftime.

Lamine Komara poured in 33 points and had six rebounds and five steals.

Komara hit 15 of 21 shots from the floor, including two of four from long range. He also made one of two free throw attempts.

Sekou Maiga added 21 points and seven rebounds; Demetrius Coble added 13 points, three assists and four steals.

Derek Stout pulled down nine rebounds and Matt Dugue grabbed six rebounds.

Edison was 34 of 68 from the floor for 50 percent, including two of 12 from 3-point range for 17 percent. The Chargers converted 11 of 18 free throws for 61 percent.

Edison had 41 rebounds and 26 turnovers.

• Women

Edison jumped out to a 15-2 lead after one quarter and cruised to an 83-43 victory to improved to 8-1 on the season.

Brogan McIver led the Chargers with 15 points, while Audra Schaub had 10 points and five assists.

Sarah Pothast had nine points, eight rebounds, three blocked shots and three steals; while Allison Siefring had eight rebounds and three steals.

Maddy Bakosh had eight rebounds and five assists.

Mallory Armentrout had eight points and Mariah Baker had seven rebounds and five assists.

Kayla Bergman added 10 rebounds.

Edison led 47-13 at halftime and 73-24 after three quarters.

Edison was 30 of 71 from the floor for 42 percent, including five of 12 from long range for 42 percent. The Chargers made 18 of 28 free throws for 64 percent.

Edison had 56 rebounds and 12 turnovers.