Trojan girls snap 3-game skid: Monday sports roundup

WEST CARROLLTON — Once again locked in a back-and-forth game throughout the first half, the Troy girls basketball team finally got back on track.

The Trojans (2-3, 1-1 Miami Valley League Miami Division) outscored West Carrollton 14-2 in the third quarter Monday night on the road, erasing a two-point halftime deficit and snapping a three-game losing streak with a 53-42 MVL crossover victory on the road.

Troy led 14-13 after the first quarter, but foul trouble helped the Pirates (1-2, 1-1 MVL Valley Division) take a 21-19 halftime lead. The big third quarter put the Trojans up 33-23, and they iced it from there with a 20-19 fourth quarter.

Sophomore point guard Macie Taylor led the Trojans with 24 points, with 13 of them coming in the fourth quarter to preserve the Troy lead, while senior center Tia Bass posted a double-double with 23 points — 18 of those coming in the second half — and 14 rebounds. Senior Laura Borchers added a career high 10 points and seven assists to help the Trojans stay in the game while Troy’s main weapons were in early foul trouble.

Troy travels to Xenia Wednesday to finish off the three-game road trip then returns home Saturday to host Fairborn.

Milton-Union 50,

TV South 36

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Milton-Union bounced back aftera disappointing league loss at Carlisle last week, taking charge with a big second quarter and cruising to a 50-36 victory against Twin Valley South Monday on the road.

Three Bulldogs were in double figures on the night, led by Madison Jones with 14 points and three rebounds. Morgan Grudich added 11 points, nine rebounds, six steals and four assists, Jayla Gentry had 11 points, three rebounds and two blocked shots and Rachel Thompson had eight points, five steals, three rebounds and three assists.

Milton-Union held a narrow 13-10 edge after the first quarter before outscoring the Panthers 12-3 in the second to take a 25-13 halftime lead. Twin Valley South battled back in the third, closing the gap to 36-29, but the Bulldogs put it away with a 14-7 fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs (2-1) take on defending division champion Waynesville Thursday to finish off a three-game road trip.

Troy Christian 35,

Dayton Christian 30

DAYTON — Troy Christian jumped out to a six-point lead after the first eight minutes in its Metro Buckeye Conference opener at Dayton Christian, and the Eagles played strong defense from there to hold onto a 35-30 victory Monday at Dayton Christian.

The Eagles led 11-5 after the first quarter, and that hot start proved to be the difference as the Warriors closed to within 19-15 at halftime and trailed 27-21 going into the fourth quarter.

Troy Christian (3-0, 1-0 MBC) travels to Miami Valley Saturday, the third game of a four-game road trip.

Versailles 53,

Tippecanoe 40

VERSAILLES — Tippecanoe kept pace with non-league rival Versailles early Monday night, but the Tigers took charge in the second half to hand the Red Devils a 53-40 defeat at Versailles, the second game of a five-game road trip.

Katie Hemmelgarn led the Devils with 16 points and Ashleigh Mader added 10 as Tippecanoe trailed by just one after the first quarter, down 13-12, and remained within striking distance at halftime, behind 19-16. But Versailles outscored Tippecanoe 14-6 in the third to take a 33-22 lead and won the fourth quarter 20-18 to wrap things up.

Tippecanoe (2-3) continues its road trip Wednesday with a Miami Valley League Miami Division matchup at Piqua.

FM 70,

Bethel 42

BRANDT — Bethel simply had no answer for Franklin Monroe’s Corina Conley Monday night as the Bees returned to Cross County Conference play with a 70-42 loss to the Jets at The Hive.

Conley led the Jets (5-1, 2-1 CCC) with a game-high 36 points and Belle Cable added 15. Liv Reittinger scored 14 points to lead the Bees (3-4, 1-2 CCC) and Kenna Gray scored 13.

Bethel travels to Bradford Thursday.

