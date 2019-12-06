Hampton III, Pothast honored by OCCAC; Edison State teams sweep Clark State

Staff Reports

Edison State Community College basketball players Ronald Hampton III (Wayne) and Sarah Pothast (Wapakoneta) were recently honored by the OCCAC as D-II Players of the Week.

Hampton posted a double-double versus Cedarville University JV, putting up 18 points and ten rebounds (five offensive). He shot 75-percent (9-for-12) from the floor and added four steals, two assists with zero turnovers in 28 minutes. Hampton is averaging 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 2.3 steals per game in his first season with the Chargers.

Pothast is a familiar name in this space, now owning four career weekly conference accolades (three for basketball and one for volleyball).

She registered a 19-point, 13-rebound double-double in a 71-35 victory over Cedarville University JV this past week. Pothast also swatted a half dozen blocks in 25 minutes of play. She converted on 9-of-16 (56-percent) field goal attempts. Pothast is averaging 15.4 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game in her career at Edison State.

MEN

Edison State 76,

Clark State 66

SPRINGFIELD — The Edison State men will play at Bryant & Stratton Saturday.

The Chargers, 5-4 overall and 1-0 in the OCCAC, opened conference play Wednesday with a win over Clark State.

Edison led 31-20 at halftime and maintained the lead in the second half.

Lamine Komara had 20 points, six rebounds, three assists, four blocked shots and two steals to lead the Chargers.

Demetrius Coble scored 18 points, while Andrew Tate added 15 points.

Jaedyn Carter had 11 points, five rebounds and three assists and Sekou Maiga had eight rebounds.

Edison State was 25 of 50 from the floor for 50 percent, including nine of 25 on 3-pointers for 36 percent. The Chargers made 17 of 27 free throws for 63 percent.

Clark State was 27 of 64 from the floor for 42 percent, including six of 17 from long range for 35 percent. The Eagles made six of 10 free throws for 60 percent.

Clark State won the battle of the boards 40-24 and the Eagles had 12 turnovers to Edison State’s 10.

WOMEN

Edison State 79,

Clark State 46

SPRINGFIELD — The Lady Chargers improved to 7-1 overall and 1-0 in the OCCAC with an easy road win.

Edison led 14-6, 38-22 and 62-35 at the quarter breaks.

Audra Schaub had 18 points, four assists and five steals for the Chargers.

Brogan McIver dished out eight assists to go with nine points, while Maddy Bakosh had 13 points and seven rebounds.

Sarah Pothast had 18 points and seven rebounds, Allison Siefring grabbed nine rebounds and Mariah Baker pulled down six.

Edison was 30 of 68 from the floor for 44 percent, including eight of 19 from long range for 42 percent. The Chargers converted 11 of 19 free throws for 58 percent.

Clark State was 12 of 47 from the floor for 26 percent, including three of 16 from long range for 19 percent. The Eagles made 19 of 27 free throws for 70 percent.

Edison won the battle of the boards 42-25 and both teams had 18 turnovers.

Edison will play at Bryant & Stratton Saturday.