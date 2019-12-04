Bradford boys snap lengthy skid; Milton-Union outlasts Newton: Tuesday sports roundup

By Rob Kiser

Piqua Daily Call

and Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

BRADFORD — It took Bradford boys basketball coach Jay Hall just two games to accomplish something that hadn’t happened since Dec. 2, 2017.

The Railroaders snapped a 46-game losing streak with a 52-41 over Miami Valley Tuesday night to even their record at 1-1 on the season.

Parker Davidson poured in 28 points to lead the Railroaders.

Bradford hosts Cross County Conference foe National Trail Friday.

Milton-Union 51,

Newton 49

WEST MILTON — Newton hit eight 3-pointers as a team, but Milton-Union answered with seven of its own and was able to pull ahead late in a back-and-forth battle Tuesday night, with the Bulldogs holding off the Indians for a 51-49 victory at home to open the season.

Newton held a slim 15-12 after one quarter, but Milton-Union rallied to take a 26-25 lead at halftime. The Indians retook the lead heading into the fourth at 42-41, but the Bulldogs outscored them 10-7 in the final quarter to claim the win.

Blake Brumbaugh led all scorers with 17 points, six rebounds and three steals for Milton-Union (1-0). Nathan Brumbaugh added 14 points, four steals and three assists and Brandon Lavy finished with nine points and four rebounds.

Kleyson Wehrley led a balanced Newton (0-2) attack with 15 points. Mitchell Montgomery scored 13 and Ross Ferrell added 11.

“I feel like Newton was more physical than us on the boards. They outrebounded us and shot the lights out early,” Milton-Union coach Rusty Berner said. “We didn’t shoot the ball real well throughout the entire game, but Nathan did a fantastic job defensively on Wehrley in the second half after Wehrley had 12 in the first half. And Blake did a nice job offensively — for his first varsity game as a freshman, he handled the jitters well.

“Really proud of the way our guys battled, but we’ve got a lot of work to do, starting tomorrow.”

Both teams are back in action Friday, as Milton-Union hosts Dixie and Newton travels to Bethel.

Versailles 56,

Troy Christian 33

VERSAILLES — Troy Christian’s offense never truly got going against a tough Tiger defense Tuesday night as the Eagles dropped to 1-1 on the season after a 56-33 loss at Versailles.

Brady Clawson led the Eagles with nine points and six rebounds, Lucas Day added six points and five rebounds and Isaac Gray scored six points as Troy Christian fell behind 15-3 after the first quarter, trailed 33-17 at halftime and trailed 49-26 after three.

Troy Christian opens Metro Buckeye Conference play Friday at home against Middletown Christian.

Stebbins 68,

Tippecanoe 61

RIVERSIDE — Tippecanoe won its opener with a huge second-half rally.

Tuesday, though, the Red Devils (1-1, 0-1 Miami Valley League Miami Division) couldn’t fight back from a 10-point halftime deficit, falling at Stebbins 68-61 in MVL crossover play.

Stebbins (1-0, 1-0 MVL Valley Division) took a slight lead after a high-scoring first quarter, going up 23-19, then built a 40-30 halftime lead. Tippecanoe outscored the Indians 15-8 in the third to cut the deficit to three, but Stebbins was able to hold on in the final quarter.

Tippecanoe travels to Xenia Friday for another MVL crossover matchup.

• Bowling

Troy Sweeps

Greenville

GREENVILLE — Troy’s girls bowling team put away an easy 2,008-1,800 victory at Greenville Tuesday in Miami Valley League Miami Division play, while the Trojan boys held off the Green Wave for a narrow 2,157-2,124 win.

Kayleigh McMullen led Troy’s girls (1-1, 1-0 MVL Miami) by rolling 214-165—379, Adara Myers rolled 141-209—350, Kylie Schiml rolled 188-147—335, Hope Shiltz rolled 154-133—287, Kaitlin Jackson added a 153 game and Morgan Shilt rolled a 115 game.

Troy’s boys (1-1, 1-0 MVL Miami) held a four-point lead after the first game and a 12-point lead heading into the baker round. The Trojans then sealed the win by winning both baker games, 154-142 and 158-149.

Jordan Fisher led the way with 239-179—409, Nathan Hamilton rolled 211-172—383, Brayden Ganger rolled 179-180—359, Carson Rogers rolled 168-185—353, Drew Snurr rolled a 192 game and Adam Shiltz added a 149 game.

Troy travels to St. Marys Friday.

Contact Troy Daily News Sports Editor Josh Brown at jbrown@aimmediamidwest.com, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter. Contact Piqua Daily Call Sports Editor Rob Kiser at rkiser@aimmediamidwest.com.

©2019 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.